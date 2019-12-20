From starring in Kai Po Che to IPL: Meet Mumbai Indians’ latest recruit Digvijay Deshmukh

cricket

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:51 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auctions saw a number of unknown Indian talents going under the hammer and many of them were picked by the eight franchises for the upcoming season. While almost all of them made their name on the cricket field, Digvijay Deshmukh’s brush with stardom came from a completely different avenue. The all-rounder was a child actor and he played the role of Ali in the critically acclaimed 2013 Hindi movie Kai Po Che featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Rajkumar Rao, Manav Kaul, and others.

READ: Full squads of all eight teams after IPL Auctions 2020

Deshmukh, who is 21 years old and has played one First Class match and 7 T20 matches for Maharashtra, was picked by Mumbai Indians for the base price of Rs 20 lakh.The youngster is a right-hand batsman and a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has cored 104 runs and taken 15 wickets till now.

Born in Beed district of Maharashtra, Deshmukh made his debut for his state last season and he took 6 wickets for 61 runs against Jammu and Kashmir in his very first encounter. In the film, he played the role of a young cricketer who aspired to play for India and this move to IPL has taken him a bit closer to realising the dream in real life.

READ: How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction

Nathan Coulter-Nile’s price of Rs 8 crore was eight times his base price after MI prevailed over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to get back the bowler who had represented them in 2013. At Rs 13.05 crore, MI had the least fund going into the auction which is why owner Akash Ambani said it was critical that they get the Western Australian quick.Chris Lynn also joins their ranks as Mumbai Indians bought the Australian for his base price of 2 crore.