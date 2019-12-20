IPL auction 2020: 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction

cricket

The IPL may be loaded heavily in favour of the batsman but it was the bowlers who were the flavour of Thursday’s auction here. Headlining the day when ~135.95 crore was spent on 61 players—including 33 Indians—was Pat Cummins who went for ~15.50 crore.

“It is obvious bowlers are crucial in T20s,” said Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble after the auction.

Here in this article, we take a look at the 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction.

Nathan Coulter-Nile – INR 8 crore – Mumbai Indians

The big Australian quick was bagged by defending champions Mumbai Indians and he will part of an already strong bowling attack which has the likes the Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga. However, Coulter-Nile will add good depth to the stocks and can add as a cover to both Malinga and Boult.

He has picked up 36 wickets in 26 matches at an economy rate of 7.66.

Sheldon Cottrell – INR 8.5 crore – Kings XI Punjab

The West Indies fast bowler attracted bids from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, but was eventually snapped up Kings XI.

He has been the pick of the bowlers for West Indies over the past one year and his numbers are quite impressive - 117 wickets against his name from 83 matches at an average of 19.08.

Chris Morris – INR 10 crore – Royal Challengers Bangalore

The big South African all-rounder has always been a hot property at the auctions and this year too, he attracted bids from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Well, and then, Mumbai Indians too jumped in, but Punjab won the war as they bagged him for 10 crore.

Glenn Maxwell – INR 10.75 crore – Kings XI Punjab

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore (US$ 1.5 million approx.) and well, it continues the trend of the Australian having a great impact on the auctions. Speaking on why KXIP broke their bank trying to snap up Maxwell, head coach Anil Kumble said that they were looking at experience and all-round package, and Maxwell had all the traits.

Pat Cummins – 15.50 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders

The number 1 Test bowler in the world is now the costliest overseas player ever to take part in the Indian Premier League. There was a proper bidding war for the bowler as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals were locked in an intense battle. And, just when RCB seemed to have the deal secure, Kolkata Knight Riders jumped in and bagged the Australian for a whopping 15.50 crore.