From Virat Kohli's Orange Cap to Sunil Narine's MVP: Check full list of award winners in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders displayed once again their dominant side as Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their third loss against them in IPL 2024, and this time, in the final, as the Shreyas Iyer-led side was crowned the champions. Under Gautam Gambhir's guidance, KKR made a massive turnaround this season and lifted their third IPL trophy, but it took them a decade to bring the joy back to their fans. Sunil Narine was named MVP of the tournament.(PTI)

KKR didn't rely on individual brilliance and produced collective efforts on the field at a regular basis to win the IPL title. The bowling attack attacked in a pack with Varun Chakaravarthy claiming the most wickets for them 21 while six of their bowlers claimed 10-plus wickets.

However, in the individual awards list - Sunil Narine was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament with his terrific all-round show. The decision to promote Narine as an opener in the batting order worked wonders for him and the team as he scored 488 runs, spun his web with the ball and claimed 17 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for the second time in his career after amassing 741 runs in IPL 2024. He smashed a century and five half-centuries but it was not enough for his team to win their first title.

Punjab Kings seamer Harshal Patel also cinched the Purple Cap for the second time as he earlier won the coveted prize in 2021 while playing for Roya Challengers Bengaluru. He claimed 24 wickets but Punjab Kings once again had a forgettable campaign as they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished ninth on the points table.

Full list of tournament award winners at IPL 2024

Most Valuable Player of the Season - Sunil Narine

Orange Cap (INR 10 lakh) - Virat Kohli

Purple Cap (INR 10 lakh) - Harshal Patel

Emerging Player of the Season (INR 10 lakh) - Nitish Reddy

Most sixes (INR 10 lakh) - Abhishek Sharma (42)

Electric Striker of the Season (INR 10 lakh) - Jake Fraser-McGurk

Catch of the Season (INR 10 lakh) - Ramandeep Singh

Pitch and Ground Award (INR 50 lakh) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.