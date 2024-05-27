Rinku Singh and Shah Rukh Khan's ‘God’s plan' moment steals limelight after KKR's third IPL title triumph

Kolkata Knight Riders scripted history and clinched their third IPL title with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was the second title KKR won in Chennai, as they won their first title, way back in 2012 at the same venue when they beat Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting thriller. However, it was a one-sided clash on Sunday. SRH failed to put up any fight, as KKR were too good on the big occasion and claimed their third win over them this season. Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh share a special moment after IPL title triumph.(BCCI Image)

After the win, KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is often regarded as one of the best franchise owners, was elated after his team scripted history on Sunday. He entered the ground and greeted every player from his side. The Bollywood icon kissed team mentor Gautam Gambhir on his forehead to express his gratitude for guiding his team.

Another moment when SRK addressed his players that stole the limelight was when he met with young superstar Rinku Singh. The two hugged each other tightly and said loudly, "God's Plan." Rinku was all fired up, as it was his first IPL title win after spending seven seasons with KKR.

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan," Rinku told the broadcasters after the match.

Shah Rukh has often expressed his soft corner for Rinku who has been the match-tinner for KKR for the past few seasons. The left-handed batter didn't get much chance to showcase his talent this year as the top-order performed incredibly well for them.

Before India's T20 World Cup squad announcement, Shah Rukh said that he wanted Rinku to be picked on the team for the mega ICC event. However, Rinku didn't get picked in the final 15 and will travel to the USA and West Indies as a travelling reserve.

During an interview on Star Sports, Shah Rukh expressed his optimism for Rinku’s World Cup prospects, “Such amazing players are playing for the country. I am really looking forward to Rinku, Inshallah being in the World Cup Squad and some other youngsters from other teams also.

“Some of them deserve it so much, but my personal wish is that Rinku makes it to the team. I will be so happy. That will be the high point for me,” he added.