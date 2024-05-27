Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gautam Gambhir's forehead in touching moment after KKR end 10-year wait for third IPL title

In a season marked by unwavering dominance, Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a flawless performance in the IPL 2024 final, dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in a one-sided title clash in Chennai. The KKR bowling attack ran through Sunrisers' batting order, bowling them out for a meagre 113 in 18.3 overs; this total set a new record for the lowest score in an IPL final. Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gautam Gambhir's forehead after IPL 2024 win(IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer, then, with an unbeaten 52 off just 26 balls, ensured KKR chased down the target with ease, finishing the game in just 10.3 overs. His innings included four boundaries and three sixes, making it a memorable night for the all-rounder. This victory was especially sweet for KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has had a challenging few months and found redemption with this title win.

This victory echoed KKR’s maiden title win in 2012 at the same venue where Gautam Gambhir first established his credentials as an astute leader. Now, a dozen years later, Gambhir’s strategic acumen from behind the scenes paved the way for another IPL title win. The former cricketer was KKR captain in 2012 and the side's mentor this year, and Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner since the tournament's inception in 2008, shared a heartwarming moment with Gambhir following the side's win.

As the two met on the ground after KKR's stellar victory, Shah Rukh kissed Gambhir's forehead and hugged the former Knight Riders captain. The video became viral on social media platforms.

Watch:

The Knight Riders played their last IPL final in 2021 but faced a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at the time. Last year, the side finished sixth in the points table but the emergence of players like Rinku Singh set up the stage for a strong 2024. Even as Rinku Singh was relatively quieter this year, Gambhir's arrival forged a return of Sunil Narine in the opening role – a move which reaped the rewards for KKR as the West Indian slammed the most runs for the side (488 in 15 matches).

In the final, Rahmanullah Gurbaz also played a crucial role, contributing 39 runs and taking three catches behind the stumps. His return to the team after attending to his ailing mother in Kabul was timely, as he replaced Phil Salt, who had to leave for national duty.

Will Gambhir stay at KKR?

Even though Gambhir returned to the side only this year, there might be a possibility of the former southpaw relinquishing his mentorship role at KKR if the BCCI appoint him as Team India's head coach.

Gambhir is among the top contenders to replace Rahul Dravid in the role after the latter departs following the T20 World Cup next month. Though no official statement confirming or denying the candidature has been made by either party, Gambhir has been widely reported to be leading the race for the head coach position.