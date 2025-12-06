Full list of records broken by West Indies after Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach script an epic draw against New Zealand

West Indies, led by Roston Chase, pulled off a marathon effort on Days 4 and 5 of the first Test against New Zealand to walk away with a memorable draw at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Set a target of 531, the visitors batted out 163.3 overs across the two days as Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach pulled off a great escape. No one gave West Indies a chance of escaping from defeat after the side were bundled out for a paltry 167 in the first innings, lasting just 75.4 overs. West Indies batted out 163.3 overs in the final innings(AP)

As a result of being bowled out for 167, West Indies ended up conceding a lead of 64. The hosts capitalised from there, eventually scoring 466/8 in the second innings, setting West Indies a target of 531. In the final innings, the visitors found themselves in a spot of bother at 72/4, and it all looked as a matter of time before the BlackCaps wrapped up a victory.

However, it was then that Hope, Greaves and Kemar Roach stood up tall for the team, and New Zealand just had no answers. In the final session, there were two occasions when the hosts should have gotten a wicket, but the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, and New Zealand had no reviews left.

While Hope scored 140 before losing his wicket to Jacob Duffy, Greaves and Roach remained unbeaten on 202 and 58, respectively. The seventh-wicket partnership between Roach and Greaves saw the two batters playing out 409 deliveries, out of which Roach played 233.

At one point on the final day, it also seemed that the West Indies would go for a victory and chase history, but the final session witnessed a blockathon as the visitors didn't want to take any chances. The grit and determination of the Windies was also lauded by India greats Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin on X (formerly Twitter). The effort on the final two days also led to the Windies breaking new records left, right and centre.

Greaves, who was adjudged as Player of the Match, said, “I'll just say pretty much resilient. It's a word that we've thrown around in the dressing room a lot. So for me to be there at the end, you know, was really important. So anything for the team at the end of the day. And you can look at me. Special, special day for me. Special day for the team. We were pretty much up against it. So, to come out here about a whole day, after losing Shai, we thought we would have probably pushed for a win.”

“But then, with Kemar, the senior pro, getting me all the way. Pretty much happy for him being there at the end as well. A really, really special day for us as a group. I had a long chat with coach Floyd Reifer, and he was saying, once you get in, stay in, it's a good pitch,” he added.

Full list of records broken by West Indies in the epic marathon against New Zealand

Highest 4th innings total in a five-day Test

Only England's 654/5 against South Africa in 1939 is ahead in the list; however, it came in a Timeless Test in Durban as the Three Lions batted for 218 overs.

Second-longest fourth innings to save a Test in this century

Only Pakistan have played more overs in the fourth innings of a drawn match since 2001, as the side batted for 171.4 overs during the Karachi Test against Australia in 2022.

Longest 4th innings partnership below the 5th wicket

Greaves and Roach played out 409 deliveries, registering the longest partnership below the fifth wicket in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.

Greaves’ double hundred

Greaves is now just the fourth West Indian and the seventh overall to record a fourth-innings double century. His double ton is the only unbeaten effort in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.

Kemar Roach's fifty

Owing to his maiden fifty, Kemar Roach became the first tailender (No.8-11) to play more than 200 balls in the fourth innings to draw a Test. He remained unbeaten on 58 off 233 balls.