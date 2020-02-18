e-paper
Full schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

This is the seventh edition of the tournament with Australia emerging as the most successful side in its history with 4 titles. England won the inaugural event while West Indies claimed victory in 2018.

cricket Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose fore a photo with the trophy in Sydney.
The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose fore a photo with the trophy in Sydney.(AP)
         

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is around the corner and will kick off this Friday on February 21. The ten-nation tournament is taking place in Australia this time with the hosts facing India in the first match of the World Cup in Sydney. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is a dark horse in the showpiece T20 tournament and is placed in Group A with New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Australia.

The 17-day tournament will culminate on March 8 when the final takes place in Melbourne.

READ | ‘I was not wrong,’ Sourav Ganguly doesn’t leave any chance to troll Sachin Tendulkar

These are the groups for the initial stages:-

Group A – Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.

Group B – England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Thailand.

Here is the full schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020:-

February 21 (1:30 PM IST): Australia vs India in Sydney

February 22 (12:30 AM IST): West Indies vs Thailand in Perth

February 22 (04:30 PM IST): New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Perth

February 23 (04:30 PM IST): England vs South Africa in Perth

February 24 (11:30 AM IST): Australia vs Sri Lanka in Perth

February 24 (04:30 PM IST): India vs Bangladesh in Perth

February 26 (09:30 AM IST): England vs Thailand in Canberra

February 26 (01:30 PM IST): West Indies vs Pakistan in Canberra

February 27 (09:30 AM IST): India vs New Zealand in Melbourne

February 27 (01:30 PM IST): Australia vs Bangladesh in Canberra

February 28 (09:30 AM IST): South Africa vs Thailand in Canberra

February 28 (01:30 PM IST): England vs Pakistan in Canberra

February 29 (05:30 AM IST): New Zealand vs Bangladesh in Melbourne

February 29 (01:30 PM IST): India vs Sri Lanka in Melbourne

March 1 (09:30 AM IST): South Africa vs Pakistan in Sydney

March 1 (01:30 PM IST): England vs West Indies in Sydney

March 2 (05:30 AM IST): Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Melbourne

March 2 (09:30 PM IST): Australia vs New Zealand in Melbourne

March 3 (09:30 AM IST): Pakistan vs Thailand in Sydney

March 3 (01:30 PM IST): West Indies vs South Africa in Sydney

March 5 (09:30 AM IST): First semi-final in Sydney

March 5 (01:30 PM IST): Second semi-final in Sydney

March 8 (12:30 PM IST): Final in Melbourne

