Full schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:48 IST

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is around the corner and will kick off this Friday on February 21. The ten-nation tournament is taking place in Australia this time with the hosts facing India in the first match of the World Cup in Sydney. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is a dark horse in the showpiece T20 tournament and is placed in Group A with New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Australia.

This is the seventh edition of the tournament with Australia emerging as the most successful side in its history with 4 titles. England won the inaugural event while West Indies claimed victory in 2018.

The 17-day tournament will culminate on March 8 when the final takes place in Melbourne.

These are the groups for the initial stages:-

Group A – Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.

Group B – England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Thailand.

Here is the full schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020:-

February 21 (1:30 PM IST): Australia vs India in Sydney

February 22 (12:30 AM IST): West Indies vs Thailand in Perth

February 22 (04:30 PM IST): New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Perth

February 23 (04:30 PM IST): England vs South Africa in Perth

February 24 (11:30 AM IST): Australia vs Sri Lanka in Perth

February 24 (04:30 PM IST): India vs Bangladesh in Perth

February 26 (09:30 AM IST): England vs Thailand in Canberra

February 26 (01:30 PM IST): West Indies vs Pakistan in Canberra

February 27 (09:30 AM IST): India vs New Zealand in Melbourne

February 27 (01:30 PM IST): Australia vs Bangladesh in Canberra

February 28 (09:30 AM IST): South Africa vs Thailand in Canberra

February 28 (01:30 PM IST): England vs Pakistan in Canberra

February 29 (05:30 AM IST): New Zealand vs Bangladesh in Melbourne

February 29 (01:30 PM IST): India vs Sri Lanka in Melbourne

March 1 (09:30 AM IST): South Africa vs Pakistan in Sydney

March 1 (01:30 PM IST): England vs West Indies in Sydney

March 2 (05:30 AM IST): Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Melbourne

March 2 (09:30 PM IST): Australia vs New Zealand in Melbourne

March 3 (09:30 AM IST): Pakistan vs Thailand in Sydney

March 3 (01:30 PM IST): West Indies vs South Africa in Sydney

March 5 (09:30 AM IST): First semi-final in Sydney

March 5 (01:30 PM IST): Second semi-final in Sydney

March 8 (12:30 PM IST): Final in Melbourne