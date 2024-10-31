Menu Explore
Gaikwad out for first-ball duck, Ishan fails; Test call-ups Easwaran, Nitish crumble as India A collapse vs Australia A

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 31, 2024 11:04 AM IST

The performances of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Kumar Reddy could raise concerns about their readiness for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It was total collapse for India A in their first innings on Day 1 of the ongoing first unofficial Test match vs Australia A, At Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena on Thursday. Brendan Doggett took six wickets for Australia as India A crumbled for 107 runs.

Abhimanyu Easwaran walks off after his dismissal.
Abhimanyu Easwaran walks off after his dismissal.

Only Sai Sudharsan (21), Devdutt Padikkal (36) and Navdeep Saini (23) got double digit scores as the rest were removed with ease. The likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran (7), Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Indrajith (9), Ishan Kishan (4), Nitish Reddy (0), Mnav Suthar (1), Prasidh Krishna (0) and Mukesh Kumar (4) were dismissed for single-digit scores.

The first innings was a huge setback to the Indian camp, as two uncapped players picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Easwaran and Nitish, failed to impress.

India A disappoint

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl. The match began with right-arm pacer Jordan Buckingham removing openers Easwaran and Gaikwad with ease. Then Doggett destroyed the Indian batting-order, running riot.

It looked Sudharsan was trying to lead a fightback, but Doggett removed him too, before removing Kishan, who was also making his comeback. The match is also a screener for all-rounder Nitish, but he was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Doggett.

The performances of Easwaran and Reddy could raise concerns about their readiness for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Their batting displays were disappointing and the pair will be hoping to bounce back and lead a fightback against Australia. Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to build on their momentum and cement their domination.

India playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia playing XI

Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
