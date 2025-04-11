Gaikwad spotted playing football with MS Dhoni before CSK vs KKR toss as speculation mounts that opener was forced out

Having lost four consecutive games this season, CSK fans were given some hope when head coach Stephen Fleming announced that MS Dhoni would be taking over captaincy duties from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad has been ruled out due to a fracture on his left elbow, and will be missing the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoy a game of football before CSK vs KKR toss.

But fans were left surprised as videos went viral on social media which showed Gaikwad playing football during a training session with his CSK teammates. It led to speculation among fans that he was forced out due to CSK's poor form.

Gaikwad did the same on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before the toss. He was spotted by broadcaster cameras playing football with his CSK teammates, which also included Dhoni.

Here are the reactions from fans since the news of Dhoni taking over captaincy broke out:

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out the IPL due to a fracture on his elbow. We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as the captain in the remaining games,” Fleming said, on Thursday.

Meanwhile in a video, Gaikwad said, “I am really gutted to miss the rest of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. I want to thank everyone for your support so far, it truly means a lot.”

Backing Dhoni, he added, “Yes, it's been a challenging season, but we’ve got a young wicketkeeper leading the team now, and hopefully things will turn around. I’ll be right there with the squad, supporting them from the dugout. I would’ve loved to help lift the team out of this situation, but some things are simply out of our control. Looking forward to backing the boys for the rest of the campaign, here's to a strong finish to the season.”