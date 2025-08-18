Gambhir, Agarkar told 'not to underestimate Shubman Gill' amid Asia Cup squad selection drama: ‘You need batters who…’

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded India’s Test captain Shubman Gill and backed him to earn a spot in the T20 squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman recently led India to a 2-2 series draw in England in his first assignment as Test skipper. He enjoyed a remarkable series with the bat, piling up 554 runs across five Tests at an impressive average of 75.40. However, now that the Asia Cup is around the corner, discussions have intensified over Gill’s possible return to the T20I squad, though the crowded top order poses a tough challenge for the selectors to bring him back. Shubman Gill might be picked for the Asia Cup 2025.(BCCI - X)

The 25-year-old has played 21 T20Is so far and scored 578 runs at a strike rate of 139.27. He is also among the few Indian batters to score centuries in all three formats of the game in international cricket. However, his reputation rests more on elegant, technically sound stroke play than explosive power-hitting, which could see him slip behind the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the pecking order for an opening spot.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan still backs him to get a place in the Asia Cup squad, considering his records in the last couple of seasons in IPL, where he won the Orange Cap in the 2023 season, amassing 890 runs in 17 innings.

“In the T20 format, it’s important to understand that it’s not just about big hitting. If Shubman decides to attack, he can match anyone, because he is a very solid player with strong basics. A batter with such a strong foundation can score runs in any format. If you look at the IPL, Shubman has scored runs every season. He has worn the Orange Cap — and that doesn’t happen by chance. And it’s not like he bats only at a strike rate of 120 or 130; he can also bat at a strike rate of 160," Harbhajan told Times of India.

“Shubman Gill is an all-format player”

The veteran spinner further put his weight behind Gill and said that he is a batter who can easily adapt to any format and stabilise things in crunch situations.

"Yes, we do have players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, but you cannot undermine or underestimate Shubman Gill. He is a very talented batter who can adapt to any format. He is an all-format player. In my opinion, he can play T20s and even dominate the format. We as fans are used to seeing fours and sixes every ball, but you also need batters who can play long innings and rescue the team when required,” he said.