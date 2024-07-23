Gambhir hogs limelight as Team India reaches Sri Lanka under new captain Suryakumar Yadav; Rohit, Kohli to join later

Gautam Gambhir hogged the limelight for all the right reasons as Team India landed in Sri Lanka on Monday (July 22) evening for the white-ball series, which starts with the three-match T20I series on July 27. The newly-appointed India head coach led the way when the Indian cricketers left the Colombo airport. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board shared photos of India's arrival on Instagram. Gautam Gambhir leads the way as Team India reaches Sri Lanka for a white-ball series.(SLC)

After landing in Colombo, Indian players took a two-hour bus ride to reach Pallekele, where they are slated to play three T20Is. The ODIs, which begin on August 2, will be staged at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The BCCI also shared a video of the players' departure and arrival.

The Indian players will have a three-hour-long practice session on Tuesday afternoon to kickstart their journey in Sri Lanka. All members of the T20I squad are expected to be available for the session.

This will be Gambhir's first tour with Team India as the head coach. He replaced the legendary Rahul Dravid, under whom India reached three ICC tournament finals in three formats in the last year. Dravid ended his tenure with the T20 World Cup trophy.

"The most important thing is that they will always have my back. Aim to make it a happy and secure dressing room. I am taking over a very successful team. Runner-ups in WTC and 50-overs World Cup. I have big shoes to fill and looking forward to it," Gambhir said in the press-departure press conference in Mumbai.

India played a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe a week after their T20 World Cup triumph, but this Sri Lanka tour officially marks the next chapter in Indian cricket, especially in the shortest format. There is no Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli and no Ravindra Jadeja - all retired from T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav has been handed over the captaincy reins ahead of Hardik Pandya, the vice-captain of India's World Cup-winning campaign in the Americas.

Apart from Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja the other big names that won't be available for Sri Lanka T20Is are Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Bumrah has been given a complete break from the Sri Lanka tour while Kuldeep will return for the ODI leg.

Shubman Gill has been appointed the vice captain for the both T20Is and ODIs, signalling in shift in the selectors' approach and picking a leader for the future. In his maiden stint as the Indian captain, Gill led India to a 4-1 series win against Zimbabwe. He will open the batting with the dynamic Yashavsi Jaiswal.

India have four all-rounders in their T20I set-up. Hardik Pandya Axar Patel and Shivam Dube have quite understandably held on to their places after a successful World Cup campaign. Washington Sundar has replaced Jadeja in the squad. The Tamil Nadu cricketer is likely to share the spin-bowling responsibilities with Axar and Ravi Bishnoi.

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace-bowling department.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to join later

ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and spinner Kuldeep Yadav will join the team later for the ODIs series. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will return to the national set-up after a long time. The dynamic middle-order batters are no longer in the T20I scheme of things but remain important members of the ODI side. The likes of Harshit Rana

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.