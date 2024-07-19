‘Gambhir reminded Hardik…’: Call details of selection meeting casts doubt over Pandya's ODI future

The hard times for Hardik Pandya are far from over. When all the focus is on Pandya losing out the India T20I captaincy race to Suryakumar due to an active role played by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, it has now come to light that his ODI spot is also not guaranteed. Hardik, whose decision to take a voluntary break from the Sri Lanka ODIs was not taken in the right spirit by some of the members of the selection committee, has been informed about the team management's plans. A BCCI official revealed details of the conversation between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the selection meeting

It is understood that Hardik’s constant struggle to remain injury-free for a long stretch of time went against him. When the selectors communicated with Hardik on Tuesday that they were looking beyond him for captaincy, he was also told that they still looked at him as a big asset as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

But the catch was that he should be fit enough to bowl his full quota of 10 overs. Earlier this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that all players will have to make themselves available for domestic cricket if they want to make a comeback to the Indian side after an injury layoff. Certain exceptions are in place for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. But Pandya is not a part of that privileged group.

Hindustan Times has learnt that Gambhir during his call with Hardik informed the star all-rounder that he has to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda to prove his bowling fitness.

"Hardik was also reminded by Gambhir on the call, that he was looking forward to see him bowl his full quota in ODIs," a BCCI official told HT.

A note in the BCCI press release says they will ‘monitor player availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season’.

Hardik hasn't played any 50-over cricket since the ODI World Cup in 2023. His tournament was cut short when he twisted his ankle while bowling in a group-stage match against Bangladesh. That injury kept him out of action for four months. He couldn't play any part in the South Africa tour.

He proved his fitness by playing the entire IPL season and was an automatic selection for the T20 World Cup, where he proved a vital cog in India's wheels. But the selectors and coach Gambhir are still not convinced that his body is ready to take the grinds of an ODI.

Pandya's next chance to prove his fitness will be the three ODIs against England in January. But his real test will be in the domestic season if he wants to be considered for the Champions Trophy in February next year.