‘Gambhir was getting all the credit for…’: Rohit Sharma believed to have planned bombastic interview

India might have lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3, but all the talk right now is regarding Rohit Sharma and how he warmed the bench for the crucial Sydney Test, where India had a chance of levelling the series. On Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rohit gave a candid interview to host broadcaster Star Sports, clarifying that he is not "retiring" from Tests and that he just "stood down" due to a poor string of scores. Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Rohit Sharma did not want Gautam Gambhir to get credit. Hence, he said that he “stood down” for the Sydney Test. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / (AFP)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Rohit Sharma came out in the open to issue a clarification because Gautam Gambhir was getting credit for leaving the Indian captain out of the lineup.

On Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rohit Sharma said he is not going anywhere soon and still wants to play for the national team in the longest format. He also noted that there's no guarantee runs will not come for him 5-6 months down the line.

Manjrekar said he appreciates Rohit Sharma accepting his poor run with the bat. However, he listed another reason for the 37-year-old to come out in the open and address his omission from the playing XI.

Manjrekar made this comment when he referred to Gautam Gambhir's press-match press conference, during which the head coach refused to confirm the right-hander's participation in the Sydney Test.

"But there was also another reason why he was doing that interview. To clear the air. Somewhere I think Gambhir was getting all the credit for a brave call by leaving Rohit Sharma out. He wanted to set the record straight. Let’s be honest," Manjrekar said on Star Sports after India's six-wicket loss in the Sydney Test.

'There were some emotions'

Manjrekar also said that he loved Rohit Sharma's interview with the host broadcaster and his explanation of what is going on inside his mind.

"I loved that interview. That first bit where he said, I couldn’t have another out-of-form batter in the XI, and that’s why he opted out. But there were some other emotions, too," said Manjrekar.

"One thing that a lot of players say is that ‘I will decide my future’. I have a problem with that. You can decide your future with regards to retirement, but somebody else has got the job to decide your future as a player and captain," he added.

Rohit Sharma managed just 31 runs in three Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with his highest score being 10. In the 2024-25 Test season, the right-hander managed 164 runs in eight matches at an average of 10.94. '

"That’s the chairman of selectors. You have got to respect the hierarchy, however big you are. If the chairman of selectors is strong and he believes in the long-term health of Indian cricket, he has the power to decide whether your career should end now, or you get a few more matches, or one more series," said Manjrekar.

"Retirement is in your hands, but playing for India is not," he added.