Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Mumbaikars Sachin, Rohit and Rahane celebrate the auspicious festival

cricket Updated: Sep 13, 2018 17:19 IST
New Delhi
(Sachin Tendulkar/ Twitter)

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, cricketers from past and present celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, on Thursday.

The icons took to social medal to upload images while celebrating the festival and also wished the fans on this auspicious event.

Sachin’s post read: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya”

Rahane’s post read: “May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya”

Rohit’s post read: “Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya”

Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a message for the fans on social media and his post read: “May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya . Happy #GaneshChaturthi”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 17:05 IST

