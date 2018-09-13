Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Mumbaikars Sachin, Rohit and Rahane celebrate the auspicious festival

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, cricketers from past and present celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, on Thursday.

The icons took to social medal to upload images while celebrating the festival and also wished the fans on this auspicious event.

Sachin’s post read: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya”

Rahane’s post read: “May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya”

May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/53dQDsBJJm — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 13, 2018

Rohit’s post read: “Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya”

Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a message for the fans on social media and his post read: “May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya . Happy #GaneshChaturthi”

May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life, bless you with auspicious beginnings, intellect wisdom and creativity.

Wishing everyone a very happy #GaneshaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/DXNuDSzn6f — Sehwag Intrnl School (@SehwagSchool) September 13, 2018

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 17:05 IST