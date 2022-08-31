Home / Cricket / Ganesh Chaturthi: David Warner dedicates post to Lord Ganesha on Instagram, leaves Indian fans delighted

Ganesh Chaturthi: David Warner dedicates post to Lord Ganesha on Instagram, leaves Indian fans delighted

cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2022 02:42 PM IST

From celebrating the Indian festivals, to grooving on Bollywood hits, the southpaw has successfully managed to keep the Indian cricket enthusiast delighted with his social media feeds.

David Warner wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi(Instagram/David Warner)
David Warner wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi(Instagram/David Warner)
ByHT Sports Desk

David Warner is among the international cricketers, who are a fan's favourite in India. From celebrating the Indian festivals, to grooving on Bollywood hits, the southpaw has successfully managed to keep the Indian cricket enthusiast delighted with his social media feeds. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, an Indian festival devoted to Lord Ganesha, the Australian batter didn't forget to send his good wishes to the Indian fans.

Warner shared a photo of him praying the deity on Instagram and wrote: "To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates."

Warner is currently engaged in an ODI series against Zimbabwe, in which Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Also Read | ‘With due respect to Dinesh Karthik…’: Ex-India selector's bold remark on veteran's competition with Rishabh Pant

Warner failed to do much with the bat in the second ODI and was dismissed on 13 (9) but Steve Smith (47 not out) and Alex Carey (26 not out) batted fluently to chase down the 97-run target nearly four hours before the scheduled end-of-play.

Warner had scored 57 off 66 balls in the first ODI, which Australia won by five wickets.

The third and final match will be played in Townsville on Saturday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
david warner
david warner

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out