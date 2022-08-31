Ganesh Chaturthi: David Warner dedicates post to Lord Ganesha on Instagram, leaves Indian fans delighted

David Warner is among the international cricketers, who are a fan's favourite in India. From celebrating the Indian festivals, to grooving on Bollywood hits, the southpaw has successfully managed to keep the Indian cricket enthusiast delighted with his social media feeds. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, an Indian festival devoted to Lord Ganesha, the Australian batter didn't forget to send his good wishes to the Indian fans.

Warner shared a photo of him praying the deity on Instagram and wrote: "To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates."

Warner is currently engaged in an ODI series against Zimbabwe, in which Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Also Read | ‘With due respect to Dinesh Karthik…’: Ex-India selector's bold remark on veteran's competition with Rishabh Pant

Warner failed to do much with the bat in the second ODI and was dismissed on 13 (9) but Steve Smith (47 not out) and Alex Carey (26 not out) batted fluently to chase down the 97-run target nearly four hours before the scheduled end-of-play.

Warner had scored 57 off 66 balls in the first ODI, which Australia won by five wickets.

The third and final match will be played in Townsville on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON