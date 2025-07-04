Shubman Gill etched his name in history with a magnificent double century against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Shubman, who recently took over the captaincy charge from Rohit Sharma, is not wasting any time and has started cementing his legacy in red-ball cricket with triple-digit scores in back-to-back matches. The 25-year-old has shown great composure while batting in the English conditions and went on to score 269, the highest score by an Indian skipper in England. Shubman Gill scored 269 against England at Edgbaston.(@BCCI X)

Gill's innings achieved two significant milestones: it surpassed Virat Kohli's 254 against South Africa in Pune (2019) to become the highest score by an Indian Test captain. Additionally, it replaced Sachin Tendulkar's 241 against Australia in Sydney as the highest score by an Indian batsman in a Test match outside Asia.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was left in awe of Gill and stated that it was one of the best innings he had seen in England.

"An absolute master class from Gill @ShubmanGill .. just flawless .. one of the best innings I have seen in england in any era .. so much improvement in the last few months .. probably opening was not his place in test cricket .. A test to win for India .. @bcci," Ganguly wrote on X.

Shubman Gill's epic innings, spanning 387 balls and eight-and-a-half hours, was a masterclass featuring 30 fours and three sixes. The marathon effort finally ended with a rare lapse in judgment: a tired pull shot off Tongue found Pope at square leg, which also stopped him from joining an elite list of Indian batters scoring 300 in Tests.

Virender Sehwag all impressed with Shubman Gill

Veteran opener Virender Sehwag, who was the first Indian to breach the 300-figure mark in Test, showered praise on Gill for his fantastic knock, which put India on top at Edgbaston.

"Outstanding double hundred from Shubman Gill, an innings of great maturity, patience and skill," Sehwag wrote on Instagram story.

Virender Sehwag lavished praise on Shubman Gill.(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Gill's commanding 269 anchored India's imposing first-innings total of 587 on day two of the second Test. In response, England finished the day at 77-3, trailing by a substantial 510 runs. Akash Deep claimed a couple of wickets, while Mohammed Siraj took one.