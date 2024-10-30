Gary Kirsten accused of 'making breaches in contract' by PCB chairman after abrupt end to Pakistan head coach tenure

Former World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten abruptly ended his tenure as a head coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, just four months before the Champions Trophy at home, earlier this week. While it was reported that Kirsten, along with red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie, who has been named as the interim in charge of the white-ball teams, had a fallout with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Wednesday, revealed that the former South Africa batter's tenure ended as he made "some breaches" of his contract with PCB. Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten addresses a press conference ahead of the Group A match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 (ANI)

Kirsten, who was named as the head coach of Pakistan's ODI and T20I sides on a two-year contract in April this year, lasted only six months in the role, before stepping down on Monday, less than a week before the ODI series begins in Australia.

While he did not make any comments to give his side of the story, Naqvi said that it was Kirsten who ended the contract with PCB and it was not the other way round.

“He (Kirsten) broke his contract with the PCB and made some breaches. He ended the contract with us,” Naqvi told the media on Tuesday night.

PCB sources further revealed to news agency PTI that the true reason behind Kirsten's departure was down to the fact that he was neither involved in the squad selection process for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours nor was he consulted when the selectors named the new captain of the white ball format on Sunday.

The sources further said that the contract breach happened because Kirsten did not spend enough time in Pakistan and insisted on having a full foreign coaching support staff.

Pakistan to name new white-ball coach

While Gillespie has been handed the role for the tour of Australia, Naqvi confirmed that PCB will announce a new white-ball coach ahead of the tour of Zimbabwe.

“We will have a new white ball head coach by the end of this month because Jason Gillispie has only agreed to manage the team in Australia for the white ball matches on an interim basis. He is more focussed on his role as red ball head coach," Naqvi said.

"The team will have a new white ball coach for the Zimbabwe tour."