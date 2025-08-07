Gary Kirsten can't keep calm, showers ex-student Gautam Gambhir with plaudits after India's win vs England in 5th Test

Former India head coach Gary Kirsten expressed his admiration for Gautam Gambhir’s leadership following India’s thrilling 2-2 series draw in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Gary Kirsten(PTI)

Speaking to reporters after India’s dramatic six-run win in the final Test at The Oval, Kirsten said he was "really pleased" with what Gambhir, his ex-student, and his team achieved under pressure.

"I'm very excited that India won the series; I mean, levelled the series," said Kirsten, who guided India to their 2011 World Cup triumph with Gambhir as a key member of that squad. "It's great for Indian cricket, and I'm really pleased for Gautam Gambhir as well. He's well known, and I've worked with him a lot. I'm just pleased for what he's achieved with the team."

The decider at The Oval went down to the wire on the final day. With England needing just 35 runs and India four wickets away from a series draw, fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered under immense pressure. Siraj, who took five wickets in the innings, bowled Gus Atkinson with a searing yorker to seal the victory.

The celebrations that followed were emotional and exuberant. Gambhir hugged his staff and players, including assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel, who lifted the Indian coach off his feet in a jubilant moment captured on the broadcast. The team then took a victory lap around The Oval, saluting Indian fans in the stands.

Kirsten, now involved in youth development initiatives in South Africa, noted India’s growing strength in developing talent and praised the country’s sporting and educational culture.

"I think India has a strong sports culture as well. Every country does it one way or another," Kirsten said. "My love for India is to see the development of young people in the holistic development of them. We know that education is really strong in India, and that's something that, as South Africans, we can learn from."

Gambhir, who took charge as India’s head coach last year, faced a challenging start to his tenure with tough series losses against New Zealand and Australia. But the spirited comeback in England, especially after going down 0-1 and later 1-2 in the series, has earned him both respect and breathing room in the role.