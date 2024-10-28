Gary Kirsten quits as Pakistan head coach after just 6 months in charge following rift with Jason Gillespie, PCB: Report

The turmoil within Pakistan cricket continues despite their recent success against England in the Test series. After top order batter Fakhar Zaman was axed from the team, the freshest casualty of Pakistan’s white-ball is likely to be their coach Gary Kirsten. Gary Kirsten joined the Pakistan camp in May 2024. (ANI)

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the South African coach is unhappy with some of the internal workings of the PCB, and will likely part ways ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Australia.

According to the report, Kirsten has faced frustrations due to a “difference of opinions” with the PCB. This largely hinges on the board’s refusal to appoint Kirsten’s choice as high performance coach, David Reid.

Kirsten was reportedly unhappy with the alternatives offered by the PCB, and the failure to see eye-to-eye on the matter has prompted the 2011 World Cup-winning coach to resign from the role. Kirsten has only been in the role for four months, having joined the Pakistan team in May.

However, the PCB has not made an official confirmation about the decision at this moment. Kirsten is likely to make himself unavailable for the six matches against Australia, as well as the following tour of Zimbabwe.

Gillespie, Javed eyed at internal replacements

Kirsten didn’t make a comment to Cricbuzz regarding the matter, with the board likely attempting to find a replacement for Kirsten. The South African oversaw Pakistan’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, where a loss to India and a shock super over defeat to hosts USA saw them knocked out in the group stages.

Potential candidates for replacement are Test coach Jason Gillespie, who led their successful series against England, as well as the immensely popular Aaqib Javed, who is currently a selector for the national team.

This will be Pakistan’s second big leadership change ahead of the Australia series, with Mohammad Rizwan stepping in as captain for the ODIs and T20Is following Babar Azam opting to step down in the white-ball formats as well.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad will travel to Australia on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of their first ODI in Melbourne on November 4. Australia have named a rotated team, choosing to rest their Test players ahead of the five-match series against India.