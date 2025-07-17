Gary Kirsten's big remark on Gautam Gambhir's coaching; claims ‘he’s got a toughness: 'I don’t know him as the coach’

2011 World Cup-winning head coach Gary Kirsten asserted that he doesn't know Gautam Gambhir as a coach but expressed his admiration for him as a player. Gambhir played a pivotal role in helping India lift the 2011 World Cup with a 97-run knock in the final, where Kirtsen was the coach of the side. The World Cup final hero took over the coaching responsibility of the side last year after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with the 2024 T20 WC triumph. Gautam Gambhir has been put under the scanner as India trail 1-2 in Test series against England.(Video Grab)

After a promising start to his tenure with a home win over Bangladesh, Gambhir's stint has seen a sharp decline — including a shocking 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home and the loss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after ten years. Now trailing 1-2 in the five-Test series against England, head coach Gambhir finds himself under mounting pressure as India look to salvage their red-ball campaign in the final two Tests against England.

Kirtsen talked about Gambhir's toughness and strong mindset, but suggested that his personality should also connect with the players.

“Well, I don’t know Gautam, the coach, at all. Gautam, the player, I absolutely loved. He’s got a toughness to him that is very useful. I think he’s really strong. But he’s got a personality and he’s got a style. The big thing is does that personality and style connect with Indian players? That’s really what it’s going to be about,” Kirsten told Rediff.

Gambhir was elevated to India's head coach role after he mentored Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL triumph in 2024.

“I just hope Gambhir is getting the support he needs”

Kirtsen also recalled working with him when he captained the Indian team against New Zealand in ODIs.

“He’s had success in the IPL. I remember when we split the one-day team and the Test team and we made him the one-day captain against New Zealand before coming to South Africa. And he did a fantastic job,” he added.

The former India coach further expressed his admiration for Gambhir and hopes he is getting the support he needs in the big role.

"I don’t know enough about how it’s going or how he’s going with the players. But all I do know is that he’s got incredible skill in the game of cricket. I’m thoroughly fond of Gautam and I just hope that he’s getting the support he needs and that the players are starting to, if not already, kind of warm to him and understand how he wants to operate and whether he can add value to the team," said Kirsten.