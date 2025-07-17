Vengsarkar fumes at Jasprit Bumrah for picking matches on personal preferences: ‘What's important is playing for India’

1983 World Cup-winning legend Dilip Vengsarkar slammed Jasprit Bumrah for his workload management as the premier pacer is set to miss one of the last two Tests against England. It was pre-decided before India flew to England that Bumrah would play only three Tests on the tour, which was announced by head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill. Team India pace Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss one of the last two Tests against England.(AFP)

The 31-year-old has already missed the Edgbaston Test, in which India emerged victorious in emphatic fashion. Speculation is rife that, according to the original plan, Bumrah might also miss the Manchester clash. However, with India currently trailing 1-2, the team management may make some last-minute changes to the plan and rest him for the fifth Test.

Vengsarkar didn't mince words while criticising Jasprit Bumrah's selective participation for workload management. He questioned the fairness of allowing players to pick and choose matches, asserting firmly that if someone isn’t fully fit, they shouldn’t be playing at all.

"What is important is playing for India and if you are unfit, then don’t play at all. He had a gap of almost 7-8 days after the first Test match, but still was not included for the second Test which was not acceptable. Maybe it was acceptable for Agarkar and Gambhir," Dilip Vengsarkar said in an interview with RevSportz.

‘No question of selecting matches based on personal preference’

Bumrah has made a significant impact, scoring five-wicket hauls in both Tests he's played in this series. His mere presence on the field unsettles a fearless England batting lineup that thrives on attacking the opposition. However, in the two Tests he played, India failed to get over the line and are currently trailing in the series.

He questioned the fairness of allowing players to pick and choose matches, asserting firmly that if someone is fit and available, then he should play all the matches.

"I’m not in favour of bowlers picking and choosing Test matches. If you’re fit and available, you should play all the matches for your country. Bumrah is a world-class bowler, and he can win matches for India. But once you’re on tour, you need to play every match. There’s no question of selecting matches based on personal preference," he added.