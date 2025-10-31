Gautam Gambhir a tactical genius or endorser of favouritism? India's batting-order in MCG gives rise to burning question

The tour to Australia was meant to be a preparatory ground for India with the T20 WC 2026 in mind. However, things look more confusing than clear after the first two matches. From selection calls to batting order, the management seems clueless about how to manage their talents. Gautam Gambhir along with Sitanshu Kotak, Coaches of Indian Cricket team during a practice session.(Hindustan Times)

Why does Arshdeep Singh not get a chance?

India looked to play with a couple of pacers and three spinners during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. On the sticky subcontinent surfaces and with Hardik Pandya in the side, the ploy turned out to be feasible. But in Australia too, India are going in with the same combination even in the absence of Pandya.

If India continues with this combination, it gives rise to two major concerns. One, they are over-reliant on a bowler like Harshit Rana, who still has not matured as a T20 bowler. Two, by using three overs of Bumrah in the powerplay, which India did again in the Melbourne match, they are leaving their death overs exposed to be taken full toll off by elite finishers.

Why is Samson in the middle order?

A batter with Sanju Samson’s flare is hardwired to clear the infield and make maximum use of the powerplay fielding restrictions. But the Indian management is looking to use him in the middle-order to fit in their vice-captain, Shubman Gill. This has seemingly impacted Samson’s game as he appears confused about his role and is struggling to find his way out through the middle overs.

India could look to drop Gill and use Samson at the top, but given the former’s presence in the leadership core, this happening is highly unlikely. So, if Samson is not opening, India should look to use someone like Jitesh Sharma, who can add flair in the lower order.

What is Tilak Varma’s role in the team?

While India have fidgeted about with Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma has been another batter who has suffered as a result of the experimentations. The left-handed batter came out to bat at number five in the match at Melbourne. While for his franchise in the IPL, Varma has either batted at number three or four. Even his memorable knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final came at number four.

Varma looks like a batter who likes to take time and set the foundation for his team. Moving him from the top order actually forces him to become an enforcer, and that is similar to asking Jasprit Bumrah to bowl off-spin.

How long will Harshit Rana’s place be justified?

A number of fans and even the experts were surprised to see Harshit Rana walk out to bat in Melbourne ahead of Shivam Dube. The KKR pace has been projected as a bowler who can bat, and it seemed like the management was desperate to justify their call with this move.

Rana scored 35 runs off 33 balls under pressure. But throughout his innings, he deprived Abhishek Sharma of the strike, while it should have been the other way around. And to be fair, he is a bowler who can bat, so with the ball, it is expected that he will be picking up wickets with the new cherry. But, while India were defending 125, Rana conceded 27 runs off two overs. This allowed the home team to run away with the chase pretty easily.

While the team looks well-oiled and their aggressive brand of cricket is pretty refreshing to see, there are a few calls that are leaving the fans puzzled. With the World Cup now knocking at the door, it feels wiser to find a combination and get settled down as a unit, rather than experimenting and juggling players around.