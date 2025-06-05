Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on 11 deaths in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL celebration: 'I've never believed in roadshows'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the tragedy of Wednesday in Bengaluru, where a stampede led to the loss of 11 lives and injured multiple individuals outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gambhir was blunt in his assessment, saying that he is not a fan of roadshows, urging the authority to be a lot more responsible. The former India batter mentioned that no matter how big the occasion is, such over-the-top celebrations should be curbed to ensure the safety of people. Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill (L) and head coach Gautam Gambhir address a pre-departure presser(AFP)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won their maiden IPL trophy by beating Punjab Kings in the final, were in for a festive day, with felicitations and a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium ready to welcome and cherish their feat. But the tragedy that unfolded left players, authorities and the franchise shocked. The police lost control of the sea of humanity outside the stadium, eventually leading to multiple deaths. Gambhir stressed that there is nothing more important than the lives of people, and if that is put in jeopardy, some serious soul-searching is required.

"I was never a believer that we need to have roadshows. Even when I was playing, I had the same statement to make. After winning in 2007 [T20 World Cup], I felt that we should not have roadshows. The lives of the people are far more important, and I will continue to say that. Even in future, I think we can be a little bit aware and not hold these roadshows," Gambhir said ahead of the Indian team's departure for England in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Have it under closed doors, or a low-profile affair inside a stadium. But it is very tragic what happened yesterday, and my heart goes out to the families of people who lost their loved ones. I hope that in future, nothing like this happens because we are all responsible citizens."

'Might as well cancel these roadshows', says Gautam Gambhir

As Gambhir pointed out, he has been part of two open-bus victory parades during his career: once with the Indian team in Mumbai, after they won the 2007 T20 World Cup, and once with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. However, things in Mumbai were managed so spotlessly that not a single disturbing piece of news came of it. In fact, just last year, after winning the T20 World Cup in the West Indies, the players were part of another road show, again conducted seamlessly in the same city.

RCB have copped plenty of flak for continuing with the celebrations inside the stadium even as people died outside, with the franchise getting named in an FIR that was launched earlier in the day. Gambhir reiterated his point that if the infrastructure is not ready to handle an event of such magnitude, pulling off the plug is the best option.

"It does not matter how big or small the fanbase is. It does not matter who I hold responsible. Like I said, even when I was playing, I wasn't a believer in such road shows. I stand by it today and in future too. Yes, winning is important, and celebrations are important, but more important are the lives of people. So, if you are not ready or suited to handle that kind of crowd, then you might as well cancel these roadshows," the head coach further added.