Gautam Gambhir, Bumrah glued to screen in Hobart dressing room to watch India in Women’s World Cup final during 3rd T20I

As tensions ran high in Hobart, where Suryakumar Yadav's men battled to level the T20I series, a different kind of anticipation gripped the Indian dressing room. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and a few teammates were seen glued to the screen, their eyes fixed on Navi Mumbai, where Harmanpreet Kaur's India faced South Africa in the Women's World Cup final.

In a photo that quickly went viral on social media, head coach Gautam Gambhir, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, batter Rinku Singh, fielding coach T Dilip, and other members of the Indian squad — including support staff — were seen seated inside the Hobart dressing room, eyes locked on the screen as they followed every moment of India’s Women’s World Cup final against South Africa.

India are aiming to lift the World Cup title for the first time in history. Earlier on Thursday, at the DY Patil Stadium, the hosts beat the defending champions and seven-time winners, Australia, by five wickets in the second semifinal to reach the final for the third time in history. They had earlier reached the final in 2005 and 2017, but are now the favourites to lift the trophy, given its home advantage.

Adding to their advantage, India won five of the last six ODIs against South Africa. Although their only defeat to the Proteas came earlier in this very tournament.

South Africa, on the other hand, beat four-time champions England by 125 runs in the first semi on Wednesday in Guwahati to reach the World Cup final for the first time in history. They had exited the tournament in 2000, 2017 and 2022 at the semi-final stage. They beat four-time champions England by 125 runs in the first semi on Wednesday in Guwahati.

Earlier in the game, which had a delayed start in Navi Mumbai due to rain, India were put into bat first. Both teams fielded an unchanged playing XI.

What happened in the 3rd T20I in Hobart?

Washington Sundar came to India's rescue with an unbeaten 49 as the visitors chased down 187 in 18.3 overs to level the five-match series 1-1. Earlier, Australia plundered 186-6, with Tim David crunching 74 from 38 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh, playing his first game in the series, was the pick of the bowlers for India with his 3 for 35.