Gautam Gambhir can't help but laugh as Abhishek Sharma fires Team India up with pep talk: ‘I hope it helps’

The winning dressing room is the best dressing room. These words were famously said by the current India head coach Gautam Gambhir. This is now turning into reality, with just positive vibes within the T20 World Cup defending champions' squad ahead of the Super 8s match against South Africa on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to get off the mark in the tournament, registering three back-to-back ducks, recently gave a pep talk to the team on their first day of training at the venue ahead of the match against the Proteas. Gautam Gambhir couldn't help but laugh as Abhishek Sharma gave a pep talk (Screengrabs - BCCI X)

Abhishek's demeanour during the speech brought smiles to everyone's faces, including Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. The antics of the entire camp just show how the squad are truly relaxed and in the right frame of mind heading into the business end of the tournament.

Before giving the pep talk, Abhishek said that he would just look to motivate the guys, ensuring the momentum doesn't drop.

Also Read: India not hitting panic button over Abhishek Sharma’s 3 ducks, no team discussions about him: 'He is going to deliver' “Just going to motivate the guys. Just going to keep the momentum, that's it. I hope it helps,” said Abhishek before addressing the rest of his team.

Abhishek then quickly entered the team huddle, asking his teammates to keep doing the good work and focus on getting the basics right. He concluded his speech by emphatically stating the Sikh jaikara, “Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal.” As soon as the entire team said the slogan out loud, Gambhir and Suryakumar broke into laughter.

"It's a sign of a champion team. Let's keep enjoying each other's performances. That's the best thing we are doing right now. The energy we are showing in all the games is fantastic. And we are here to win every game. Let's keep enjoying, and one thing, 'Jo bole so nihaal, sasriya kaal," said Abhishek in the pep talk.