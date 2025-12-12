Gautam Gambhir takes over captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav while sitting in dugout, video rattles former cricketers

India head coach Gautam Gambhir turned a full-fledged football manager during the second T20I against South Africa in New Chandigarh, with instructions for captain Suryakumar Yadav almost every over. While a manager trying to control the proceedings from the sidelines is a common sight during a football match, it is very rare in cricket, where it's the captain who calls the shots. On Thursday, however, it was coach Gambhir who rang the changes from the dugout. Gautam Gambhir giving multiple instructions to Suryakumar Yadav from dugout

Suryakumar Yadav has, in the past, acknowledged that he keeps an eye on Gambhir, who passes on useful inputs from the sidelines. During the second T20I against South Africa, the world got its first-hand glimpse.

Gambhir was fully involved, sometimes screaming, but most of the time making hand gestures and signals for bowling changes. Once, he wanted Surya to bring Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack for one over, the next moment he signalled for Axar Patel.

"Gautam Gambhir was very busy today. He gave a lot of instructions from outside. Bowl a spinner from this side from one over... Getting a feeling of a football manager," said former Indian opener Aakash Chopra during commentary.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan found similarities with Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, who does something similar during IPL matches. "I have noticed two Delhi boys, Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir. Nehra is very much involved with GT, and now it is Gambhir with the Indian team, full involvement," said Irfan.

All the support from outside, however, was not enough for Suryakumar Yadav's India to stop a rampaging Quinton de Kock, who smashed 90 off 46 balls. South Africa scored 213-4 after losing the toss at New Chandigarh before dismissing India for 162 in 19.1 overs to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Medium-fast Ottneil Baartman took 4-24 for South Africa. He was one of three changes for the visitors from the series opener, where South Africa was all out for 74, its lowest-ever total in Twenty20 cricket. India was unchanged from the 101-run win.

De Kock blasted seven sixes and five fours in his 46-ball innings. He was run out after quick work from India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

South Africa finished its innings strongly with 49 runs off the last three overs. Donovan Ferreira hit 30 not out in 16 balls, including two sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the 20th over. David Miller was 20 not out in 12 deliveries.

Tilak Varma top-scored for India with a 34-ball 62.