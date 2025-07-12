Gautam Gambhir cuts into Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill's chat at Lord's balcony, Shastri reveals reason for tense intrusion

During the second session of Day 3 at Lord’s, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in a visibly intense exchange with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant at the Lord's balcony. The trio had stepped outside to the open sitting area during the Indian innings, where Gambhir appeared to be passionately explaining something, using animated hand gestures while addressing the young leadership duo. Gautam Gambhir talks to Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during the second session of Day 3 at Lord's(X)

Initially, Pant and Gill had a chat before Gambhir cut into the conversation. Then, both Gill and Pant listened attentively, occasionally nodding, as Gambhir continued his pointed discussion. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was on-air during the scene, offered his own reading of the situation. Shastri speculated that the conversation revolved around tactical inputs concerning field placements for the second innings.

“They must be talking tactics, as they get the opportunity to put the sorts of field on this slow track,” Shastri remarked, indicating that Gambhir may have been guiding the leadership duo about adjusting the field strategy on a sluggish Lord’s pitch.

Earlier, KL Rahul’s long-awaited century at Lord’s brought momentary joy to the Indian camp, but his dismissal moments later triggered a slowdown in momentum heading into tea on Day 3. Rahul, who resumed the second session on 98*, reached his 10th Test hundred, and second at Lord’s, with a single off Jofra Archer.

The milestone made him the only Indian since Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple centuries at the iconic venue. But the celebrations barely settled before Rahul, in a lapse of judgment, went chasing a wide, flighted delivery from Shoaib Bashir and edged it straight to Harry Brook at first slip.

Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja then saw off a charged-up Jofra Archer before staying unbeaten at tea. Ben Stokes rattled Reddy late in the session with a blow to the grille, but the youngster hung in with determination.

England took the second new ball immediately, but there was little assistance on offer. Runs, however, dried up during this period, with India managing 68 in the session. Poor communication between Jadeja and Reddy also stood out, with the pair having three potential mix-ups, with either batter flirting with run-out danger.

Pant braves pain to smash half-century

Earlier in the day, Pant overcame searing pain in his left index finger to strike a courageous 74 off 112 balls. He brought up his half-century by pulling Stokes over fine leg and launched Bashir for a straight six before perishing to a brilliant direct hit by Stokes on the stroke of lunch.

The mix-up occurred while Pant tried to pinch a risky single with Rahul just two away from his century.