Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room moments after calling them ‘inexperienced’: 'World cricket needs...'

West Indies might have lost the two-match series against India, but the Caribbean nation definitely showed signs of improvement in the second Test in New Delhi, as John Campbell and Shai Hope scored centuries after the side was asked to follow on. No one would have expected the visitors to eventually set a target of 121 in front of India after trailing by 270 runs in their first innings. However, Campbell, Hope, Justin Greaves, and Jayden Seales all displayed grit and determination, taking the game into the fifth and final day, where India eventually sealed a seven-wicket victory. Gautam Gambhir gives a speech inside the West Indies dressing room. (Screengrab - BCCI)

After the proceedings got over, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was invited to the West Indies dressing room by Daren Sammy, and it was then that the former India opener asked the Caribbean nation to take pride in their performances and put their best foot forward.

It is worth mentioning that Gambhir entered the Windies dressing room minutes after referring to the side as “inexperienced” in the post-match press conference. “They are an inexperienced team and there are a lot of changes that have happened there, but the way they fought in the second innings will give them a lot of confidence,” he told reporters.

Sammy invited Gambhir over so that the Windies dressing room could hear what it takes to become a top-level team in elite sport and how one should approach giving consistent performances day in and day out.

“Gautam is here, coaching an elite team. I just wanted him to come and share some of his experiences, some of the things that he's been able to do that bring that type of success. Sometimes you just need to hear another voice,” said Sammy as he introduced Gambhir.

“So, Gautam, I appreciate you for doing that. The floor is yours,” he added.

Gambhir then took the centre stage as he addressed the visitors for close to four minutes, and it was then that he gave a simple and hard message to the West Indies, saying “world cricket needs you,” and it is not the other way round.

Gambhir's message

The Indian head coach went on to state that it is always a privilege to play against the Windies because of the flair they bring to the game and how they conduct themselves both on and off the field.

"It's always a privilege to play West Indies, whether it's at home, whether it's away. I think, for me, the most important thing I was telling Daren this as well, is the way you guys carry yourself on and off the field. I think it's a great learning experience, the way you guys carry yourself off the field. Your humility, your humbleness is something which my team and a lot of teams across the globe have to learn from," said Gambhir.

"There are very few teams who has someone like a West Indies who has a purpose to play this game. And when you have a purpose, purpose is always more important than love. And when I look at you, I feel that you can inspire the next generation of the West Indies. I think the way you played in the second innings of this Test match is probably the template that can take West Indies cricket forward," he added.

The former Indian opening batter then asked the visitors to think about the total team effort and not focus much on individual milestones such as hundreds and fifties.

"In a team sport, I think the most important thing is that every contribution needs to be appreciated. It's very easy sometimes to talk about 100s, 5ers. It's the small contributions that make a team. Not the big contributions," said Gambhir.

"And lastly, guys, I want to say one thing, and that is something which I've always believed in. You might feel that I'm saying it just for the heck of it, but this comes straight from the heart. West Indian cricket doesn't need world cricket. World cricket needs West Indian cricket," he added.