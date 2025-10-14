'Gautam Gambhir is right': BCCI's bold declaration after Harshit Rana accused of favouritism, subjected to trolling

Harshit Rana is all of 23 years old, has played two Tests in Australia and is an ICC Champions Trophy winner for India. However, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, with his credentials being questioned. What's worse is that this criticism has come from some of India's most decorated cricketers from the past. The recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, and former captain Kris Srikkanth feel that the reason why Harshit bagged a place in India's ODI squad for the tour of Australia is because of something he did months ago. More so, if the social media is to be believed, Rana has been referred to as Gautam Gambhir's 'lackey' given their association from the time at the Kolkata Knight Riders. Is Harshit Rana being needlessly targeted?(AFP)

The incessant name-calling and trolling infuriated Gambhir, who finally addressed the issue. The India head coach minced no words, and while he did not take direct names, the 44-year-old decided to dish out birthday bumps by calling out Ashwin and Srikkanth for sabotaging a 23-year-old's reputation for some likes and views on their YouTube channel. Gambhir's staunch defence for Rana was that such attempts are shameful, and if anything, a youngster like Harshit should be encouraged, not pulled down.

Rajeev Shukla agrees with Gautam Gambhir

After Gambhir, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla backed Team India's coach and made a bold declaration. "Gautam Gambhir is right. If someone has any complaints about the players, then it should be done responsibly. This will bring the players' morale down. It is the job of the team to select players. So, before you say anything about the players, you should think about how much responsibility you should take," Shukla told ANI.

Harshit was recently part of the group of players who assembled at Gambhir's residence for a team dinner ahead of India's second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Harshit, though eventually missing, arrived in his swanky BMW, making heads turn instantaneously.

Who said what?

Ashwin was unsure of Harshit's selection for the tour of Australia. The former India spinner stated that he would love to be part of the selection meeting and try to understand the thought process that went behind his selection. Stating the current team management's inclination towards utility player, Ashwin, for a moment, suggested that it might be based on the belief that he can bat at No. 8 in Australian conditions, but he quickly expressed doubt over his batting ability, remarking that the pacer seems to be living off one brilliant IPL delivery from two years ago.

Srikkanth was equally brutal in his scathing criticism, and criticised Harshit for his excessive on-field theatrics, saying the youngster focuses too much on showboating and 'filmy' reactions instead of his bowling, adding that such behaviour at a young age cost him dearly in the match.