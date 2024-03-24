 Gautam Gambhir erupts, SRH dugout crushed as KKR's Harshit Rana sensationally defends 6 off 5 in IPL 2024 thriller | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gautam Gambhir erupts, SRH dugout crushed as KKR's Harshit Rana sensationally defends 6 off 5 in IPL 2024 thriller

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 06:17 AM IST

Harshit Rana produced a brilliant final over as KKR defeated SRH by 4 runs to make a victorious start in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly stole the victory from Kolkata Knight Riders, riding on a sensational knock from Heinrich Klaasen on late Saturday night at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but 22-year-old Harshit Rana held his nerves under pressure and successfully defended 12 runs in the final over as KKR prevailed in the last-ball thriller. SRH dug out was left devasted at the sight while Gautam Gambhir, who arrived at his old franchise as their new mentor for the IPL 2024 season, was left elated.

Harshit Rana defended 13 runs in the last over against SRH
Harshit Rana defended 13 runs in the last over against SRH

How often have you seen Gambhir all smiles and in a wild celebration? Given what had unfolded before his eyes, from Klaasen smashing Mitchell Starc all around the ground in a 26-run penultimate over to Rana keeping him silent in the final over, Gambhir let his emotions flow.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SRH were well out of the chase with 65 required in the final four overs. Abdul Samad looked to tee off, smashing a six and four against Andre Russell, but was dismissed in the 17th over, leaving the visitors five down for 145 runs. Shahbaz Ahmed then combined with Klaasen to smash 21 runs against Varun Chakravarthy in the next over followed by 26 runs, laced with four maximums, against Starc, who was the most buy in IPL history at the auction last December in the 19th over.

With 13 required in the final six balls, Klaasen looked in absolute hurry to wrap up the chase as he welcomed Rana with a huge six over deep backward square. Shahbaz looked to emulate the same as well in the third ball of the final over, but was undone by the slower one from the right-arm pacer as he holed it out to Shreyas Iyer at long-on.

SRH needed Klaasen to be on strike for the final three balls and Marco Jansen, the new batter in, managed to get that on the first ball he faced. However, Rana stuck to his plan of bowling slower deliveries as the SRH star got a leading edge. It looked like he would escape the error, but a stunning effort from Suyash Sharma at short third saw Klaasen depart in disappointment. He scored 63 off 29 balls.

In the final ball, SRH skipper Pat Cummins looked to counter the slower-ball strategy as he shufffled across for a big swing, but failed to connect as KKR scripted a thrilling four-run win to kick off their brand new season in style.

Gambhir was over the moon as the sight as he hugged his fellow KKR support staff before congratulating the players with a big smile on his face.

What was the final over strategy?

It was nothing but a simple pep talk from captain Iyer to calm the nerves of Rana, who he reckoned, looked nervous at the start.

"Right from the 17th over, had butterflies in my stomach. Felt anything could happen in the last over. They needed 13 runs and we didn't have the most experienced bowler. But I had the belief in him, and I told him to back himself and it doesn't matter what happens. He was a bit nervous coming in, and I just looked him in the eye and told him 'this is your moment, buddy.' Told him to back himself and doesn't matter what happens in the game," he said after the match.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the PBKS vs DC IPL Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Gautam Gambhir erupts, SRH dugout crushed as KKR's Harshit Rana sensationally defends 6 off 5 in IPL 2024 thriller
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On