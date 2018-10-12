Gautam Gambhir has his say on the form and future of MS Dhoni

The Indian selectors have roped in Rishabh Pant in the ODI squad for the first two matches against West Indies. Although, chief selector MSK Prasad believes that MS Dhoni is still India’s number 1 choice wicket-keeper in limited overs, the inclusion of Pant will now be closely monitored.

There is also no denying the fact that MS Dhoni has struggled in the recent past and his form with the bat is anything but confident. There have been plenty of debates and deliberations over his position in the side and whether or not India should persist with him for the 2019 World Cup.

However, Gautam Gambhir, who generally does not mince his words while putting forth his opinions, believes that the former captain still has the ability to deliver for India.

“Performance is the only criteria one can be part of a team. If you are not performing, you cannot be part of a team. Age doesn’t matter. I am sure Dhoni will be wanting to perform and prove the critics wrong,” Gambhir told Times Now.

Pant, who has started his Test career impressively, has a chance to cement his spot in the ODI squad as well as India’s middle order is not yet settled. India could use the young man in the middle order or as the finisher.

“It is no brainer who is our No 1 wicketkeeper. In search of second wicketkeeper, we have given opportunities to DK and right now we are giving an opportunity to Rishabh Pant. At an appropriate time, we will take a call as to who is the best among the two,” chief selector MSK Prasad informed after he selected the squad.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 11:10 IST