Gautam Gambhir has the final laugh as he snaps back at Shubman Gill's critics: 'Ek 24-25 saal ke bache se...'

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. And now Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. These captain-coach combinations will forever be etched in Indian cricket. All wasn't hunky dory when Gill took over the reins of the Test side earlier this year after the retirement of Rohit, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. The odds were stacked against the now 26-year-old as no one gave a young Indian side a chance of upstaging England in England. However, Gill led from the front, scoring 754 runs in five matches, ensuring India didn't lose the series and walk away with a memorable 2-2 draw. Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shubman Gill's critics. (PTI)

Head coach Gambhir has finally opened up on the criticism faced by Gill over the last few months, saying it was not fair on the youngster to hear the things he did. When the Punjab-born batter took over as the Test captain, there was scepticism from some corners, with naysayers arguing that Gill hadn't cemented himself in the playing XI.

Gill, however, proved everyone wrong with his batting and leadership, and this is the main reason that he has now also been tasked with captaining the ODI side.

“The criticism he had to face and the things people said about him. Very unfair things were said about him. Sometimes you pick players on their potential. Aap kya expect karte ho ek 24-25 saal ke bache se? (For you to expect from a 24-25-year-old). That he should have an average of more than 50 and he should have scored runs everywhere, it will happen over a period of time,” Gambhir said in an interview with Star Sports.

“With the talent he has, I was never shocked that he scored 750 runs. I was happy with the way he led the team. There were moments when I was under pressure, the support staff was under pressure, but more than us, he was under pressure on the field. In the entire 25 days on the tour of England, I don't recall any moment where he showed that frustration and pressure on his face. He led with a smile. He deserves every bit of it,” he added.

‘He was thrown into the deep sea’

Gambhir also revealed the conversation he had with Gill when he was given the reins of the Test team, saying he told him that he had the choice between either drowning or emerging as a world-class player.

“I remember that entire conversation. Picking a 25-year-old as the captain of the Test side. I told him one thing very clearly, 'We've thrown you into the deep sea. From here, you have two options. Either you will drown or you will become a world-class player.' For me, the 750 runs he scored don't matter. If he hadn't scored these many runs in England, he would have done so in the next tour,” said Gambhir.

“A 25-year-old kid with a young team, the way he handled himself and the way he handled the captaincy. He handled the team and captaincy against a quality England side. I don't think there would be any tougher assignment for him,” he added.

The former India opening batter also spoke about how the transition was a difficult phase for Gill to manage and how no other skipper has faced such a challenge before.

“I don't think this tough assignment has been given to any Indian captain in a span of two months. The intimidating England lineup and the young Indian side, as well as the way he handled the pressure. For me, that was a massive tick. I think he has passed his most difficult task,” said Gambhir.

“I told him after the Oval Test, 'You have passed your most difficult task and the transition is over. From here on, things will become much easier.' I hope it becomes easier for him because he deserves every bit of it,” he added.