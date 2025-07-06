Gautam Gambhir heads to umpire for chat after signal to bring back covers, dressing room watches intensely during Day 5

Rain delayed the start of play at Edgbaston on the final day of the second Test, halting India’s charge towards a series-levelling win against England. What stood out amid the frustrating wait was a sight from the ground, as Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir engaged in a brief but pointed conversation with on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney just as the groundstaff was preparing to put the covers back on. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir watches players train before the start of play on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India(AP)

With the rain having stopped briefly, there had been a faint sense of hope around the ground about play resuming. But as Gaffaney was seen chatting with Gambhir, the groundstaff soon resumed covering the pitch. Minutes later, the drizzle returned in full force, validating the decision and once again throwing India’s momentum off course.

While there was no official word on the exchange between Gambhir and the umpires, the timing suggested it might have been related to the resumption plans and the possibility of covers being re-deployed. The dressing room, meanwhile, was seen watching intently from the balcony as the scene unfolded, aware that every minute lost could be crucial.

India 7 wicket away

India will be desperate for the weather to clear, with the side still needing 7 wickets to complete a win that would bring the series level at 1-1. The visitors dominated Day 4, reducing England to 72/3 in just 16 overs, with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep running riot with the new ball.

Siraj set the tone by removing Zak Crawley for a duck with a sharp delivery that found the edge, brilliantly pouched by substitute Sai Sudharsan. Akash Deep continued his rich form, first castling Ben Duckett with a late inswinger and then producing a dream ball to dismantle Joe Root’s stumps.

With England still trailing by 556 runs and only seven wickets in hand, India remain in firm control, weather permitting. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope held firm before Stumps on Day 4, but the hosts face a monumental task should play resume.

For now, all eyes remain on the skies over Birmingham, and on whether India’s wait to wrap up the match will be rewarded with enough time on the final day.