'Gambhir isn't as popular with players as Shastri was': Australian media burn 'paranoid' India over 'unforgivable' snub

India’s “paranoid” approach to media has been questioned ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Perth on Friday. Australian media sent India head coach Gautam Gambhir a sharp reminder of Ravi Shastri amid Ravichandran Ashwin snubbing the press conference on Wednesday. The offie was replaced by bowling coach Morne Morkel. Gautam Gambhir sent a Ravi Shastri reminder ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

India arrived in Perth over a week back on the back of a horror show at home against New Zealand, where they incurred an unprecedented whitewash. Moreover, the cynosure of the team in the lead-up to the Test series was the form of some of their star players and the availability of their captain, Rohit Sharma.

Since landing in Perth, India, the players stationed themselves at the WACA, the old Test venue in the city, have had rather secret training sessions. Reports in the Australian media revealed that the entire venue was under lockdown for the first few days of the training, with the practice zone covered with black traps. Moreover, none of the players have yet faced the media, with only a day left before the start of the series.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, veteran cricket writer Robert Craddock revealed that even the media were given strict instructions on where they could gather during the training sessions.

“India have been here a week and have not uttered one word,’ Craddock. "I just think in the modern world if you’re coming for a major tour ... Test cricket is on life support. Talk it up, get out there. I just think that’s unforgivable. They should be promoting the tour at this early stage.”

Veteran Australia cricketer David Warner's wife, Candice, who was part of the panel as well, however, was quick to defend India's stance saying that it was more about privacy than about paranoia, as he exemplified with practice sessions during the IPL in India.

"I know when I've been over to India with David, and during IPL or Test matches, they do train behind closed doors. That is what they are used to. They just have a huge following. So just going to training session and not having that privacy would be something very foreign to them," said the former NSW Ironwomen champion.

'Don't sense Gambhir’s as popular with the players as Shastri was'

Craddock was, however, backed by sports commentator Robbie Slater, saying that he agreed with the "paranoia" theory. He said: "I went to a local Indian takeaway, and I know Indians are looking forward to the Test series, but he said we can't discuss it. Then he gave me his curry and left."

Craddock further questioned whether Gambhir shares the same equation with the Indian players as Shastri did, as he recalled the 2018/19 and the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar series, saying how open the latter was to the Australian media and the cricket fraternity in the country.

“I am yet to see a cricket team come here and be paranoid and beat Australia,” Craddock said.

“The last two times India were here when they were coached by Ravi Shastri, he loved Australia. He loved the Chappells, he loved Doug Walters, he loved getting out and he brought the team with him

“You would see him out at night and that attitude won them two Test series in Australia. He didn’t fear Australia he loved Australia

“It’s a bit different under Gahtim Ghambir, this current coach. I dont sense he’s as popular with the players as Shastri was and that could be very telling on a long tour.”