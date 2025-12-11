Gautam Gambhir requests Yuvraj Singh to lead Team India's pre-match ritual; legend lights up special occasion

Two new stands were inaugurated at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur as India took on South Africa in the second T20I of their five-match series on Thursday. The stands have been named after 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and 2025 Women's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Gautam Gambhir with Yuvraj Singh in Mullanpur.(X)

Harmanpreet was present with Harleen Deol and Amanjot Singh, and the pair were presented with cash rewards of ₹11 lakh each. Newly-appointed BCCI chief Mithun Manhas was also in attendance. During the unveiling, Yuvraj was also congratulated by India head coach Gautam Gambhir. The former India cricketer was also seen in the team huddle with Suryakumar Yadav and Co. before the toss, and the players were visibly excited by his presence. Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to field.

Yuvraj Singh - A Chandigarh native

Yuvraj and Gambhir were teammates during India's 2011 World Cup triumph. Their camaraderie and friendship were visible as the pair also exchanged a warm hug. During the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj became the first player to take a five-wicket haul and also got a 50 in the same World Cup match. During the tournament, he smacked 362 runs across eight innings in nine matches, at an average of 90.50. He took 15 wickets in the tournament, with an economy rate of 5.02. He is also a Chandigarh native.

His entire domestic career was spent with the Punjab state team. In First Class cricket, he represented Punjab in 139 matches, scoring 8,965 runs with an average of 44.16. For Punjab, he has registered 26 tons and 36 half-centuries. He also took 41 wickets for his domestic team. He also had two stints with IPL side Punjab Kings.

Harmanpreet Kaur's roots in Punjab

Harmanpreet was born in Punjab, and her father was a former sportsman. Her interest in cricket grew when she joined the Gian Jyoti School Academy. In domestic cricket, she plays for Punjab, and it is her second stint with the team. Meanwhile, in the WPL, he skippers the Mumbai Indians.

1st men's international match in Mullanpur

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is also known as the New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, and was built at a cost of approximately ₹230 crore. It is named after the ninth and last ruling Maharaja of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh. Since 2024, it has also been home to IPL side Punjab. In addition to Harmanpreet and Yuvraj, it also features a stand named after Harbhajan Singh.

The stadium is also hosting its first-ever men's international cricket match on Thursday. It can accommodate 38,000 spectators and is known for its herringbone drainage system, which facilitates water removal within 25-30 minutes of rain. The stadium's field also has sand, instead of conventional soil, which gives stability. It also houses two international-grade dressing rooms with steam, sauna and ice bath facilities, and a fully-equipped gymnasium, along with a media centre.