Amid Gambhir-Rohit speculations, BCCI vexed at India support staff over misuse of privileges on Australia tour

The Indian team can't seem to catch a break. Amid the side trailing 1-2 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with the loss in the fourth Test in Melbourne sparking speculations on the future of head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been left vexed at one of the key members of the support staff. India's coach Gautam Gambhir (C) looks over the field before the start of the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

According to a report in the PTI, the board's top officials are monitoring one of the Indian support staff members closely. The member is accompanied at all venues by his personal assistant.

It is learnt that the assistant to the support staff member has been misusing the privileges. The report mentioned that the person in question had FOP (Field Of Play) access during the IPL, where he would stride into the playing arena after games in a franchise jersey. In Australia, his presence in the box dedicated to BCCI members hasn't really been appreciated, according to a top source.

Gambhir has time until Champions Trophy

The news agency's report also mentioned that India's on-field roller-coaster was sparking off-field issues, hinting at unrest in the dressing room.

The report said that Gambhir does not find himself on the same page with most of the Indian players, and communication hasn't been as good as it used to be during Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid's tenures.

India captain Rohit has often admitted that he personally speaks to players over selection matters. However, since the appointment of Gambhir, he hasn't clarified for some of the not-so-junior players about their exclusions from the Indian team from time to time. And it is these bunch of players whose confidence Gambhir has failed to year in his tenure so far.

"There is a Test match to be played and then there is Champions Trophy. If the performance doesn't improve, even Gautam Gambhir's position wouldn't be safe," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There have been speculations on Rohit as well over his form, which many reckoning that the SCG Test later this week will mark the end of his career in Test cricket.