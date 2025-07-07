Gautam Gambhir’s once-in-a-blue moon act after India beat England surprises Ravi Shastri: ‘Not often that you see this’

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was among the critics who had fired a warning to Gautam Gambhir after the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England. He was baffled at India opting to bench Bumrah to manage his workload despite the Birmingham game taking place a week after the Leeds opener, where the pacer was the standout bowler with a five-wicket haul. India levelled the series against England in Birmingham with a 336-run win

But Shastri was made to eat his own words after India scripted a remarkable turnaround at Edgbaston with a comprehensive show. Captain Shubman Gill led the batting charge with his combined record score of 430 runs - 259 and 161 respectively - while Akash Deep, who replaced Bumrah in the line-up, finished with a t10-wicket match haul, including a six-fer in the second innings, as India beat England by 336 runs - their biggest win on overseas soil.

After the win, it was Shastri in the commentary box when the camera panned towards Gambhir, donning a rare smile on his face. The commentator hauled Gambhir, saying he deserved every bit after India managed to keep the series alive.

Shastri said: “Don't see that smile too often, but he deserves every bit of it. There is no better feeling for a coach than when you bounce back almost immediately to keep the series alive.”

Bumrah set for return

One of the standout aspects of India's record victory in Birmingham - their first at the venue in 19 attempts - was that the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash stepped up in Bumrah's absence, picking up 16 of the 20 wickets that fell. Six of those were with the new ball across the two innings, which helped India set the tone early in defending their totals.

“They (pacers) were magnificent and I think the way we were able to get through the top-order, that was important to us, and both those bowlers bowled brilliantly and even Prasidh, he didn't get as many wickets as them, but he also bowled brilliantly. He (Akash Deep) bowled with so much heart. The areas and lengths he hit, he was getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's difficult to do that, he was just magnificent for us,” Gill said in the post-match conference on Sunday.

The 25-year-old confirmed that Bumrah will be back in the third Test, which will begin on Thursday (July 10), at the Lord's.

"Definitely (Bumrah back at Lord's?). Very excited for that (Lord's Test). Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world and as a kid everyone dreams about playing there and I think no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead your team there," he added.

Prasidh Krishna is likely to be replaced by Bumrah in the next game, which could be the only change India make.