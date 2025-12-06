Gautam Gambhir shown ‘tremendous respect’ by former RCB coach: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’

Gautam Gambhir is facing intense scrutiny over his red-ball coaching approach, with India’s recent dip in Test form putting him firmly under the spotlight. The 2-0 whitewash in South Africa has only deepened the pressure, as critics question the team’s strategic shift toward packing the XI with multi-utility players instead of proven specialists—an experiment that has clearly misfired. The string of disappointing results has placed Gambhir in the firing line, with several former players openly challenging his methods and long-term vision. Gautam Gambhir has been under the scruitny in the recent times.(PTI)

Meanwhile, amid the wave of criticism, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower offered a strong show of support for Gambhir amid the mounting scrutiny around India’s Test setup. Drawing from their time together at Lucknow Super Giants and earlier international interactions, the RCB head coach praised Gambhir’s leadership, work ethic and unwavering willingness to shoulder responsibility.

“I have tremendous respect for Gautam Gambhir. I really enjoyed working with him, and I certainly valued our partnership when he was a mentor — quite a forceful mentor — at Lucknow Super Giants. I also enjoyed our interactions when we crossed paths internationally. I respect him a lot as a player and as a leader. I don’t think all responsibility should be placed on one individual, but I know he has never shirked responsibility," Flower told Times of India.

The RCB coach, who also oversees multiple franchise sides worldwide, reflected on his Zimbabwe days to underline how heavily conditions shaped their competitiveness. He noted that surfaces with a hint of seam brought them into the contest, compensating for a squad that lacked the pace, power and depth enjoyed by the top cricketing nations.

“We (Zimbabwe) were a reasonably competitive unit for a small country, and if someone produced seeming pitches against us, it brought us into the game. We didn’t have the pace, power, or class that bigger teams did," he added.

“India don’t need extreme pitches”

Flower also offered a nuanced view on India’s pitch tactics, emphasising how the nature of the surface can reshape a Test match. While acknowledging India’s strength across formats, he pointed out that overly spin-loaded tracks can at times bring touring teams closer rather than widening the gap.

“If pitches turn excessively in India, it brings the two sides closer. I don’t think the pitches need to turn that much for India to win Test matches. They have a very talented team that can take four or five days to win a game. They don’t need extreme pitches," he concluded.