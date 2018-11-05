Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA and CAB for allowing Azharuddin to ring Eden Gardens bell

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens at the start of the opening T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday did not go down well with former India opener Gautam Gambhir. He made his displeasure known as he wrote that even though India won the game on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had lost as they allowed Azhar to ring the bell.

Gambhir was surprised that a cricketer who was once banned by the BCCI for match-fixing was handed the honour. Gambhir tweeted: “India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking....The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening.”

India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking....The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening. pic.twitter.com/0HKbp2Bs9r — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 4, 2018

Azharuddin rang the bell just after the national anthems of both India and the West Indies were played, ahead of the first T20 international between the two sides.

Accompanied by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya, Azhar completed the much sought after ritual in front of a half-full stadium.

His inimitable swagger intact, the 55-year old — wearing a pink polo t-shirt and denims — wore a smile on his face as the venue holds a special place in his heart.

From his debut hundred in 1984-85 at the iconic ground to a match-saving hundred in 1993, Azhar and Eden Gardens have a connection.

The ringing of the five-minute bell, introduced at Lord’s, is a ritual started in 2007. An international cricketer or administrator or a well known enthusiast of the sport is tasked to perform the act.

(With inputs from IANS)

