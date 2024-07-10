Gautam Gambhir's Team India support staff to feature KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar: Report

The Gautam Gambhir era will officially begin when India meet Sri Lanka in its upcoming white-ball assignment. Two-time World Cup winner Gambhir was confirmed as India's new head coach on Tuesday. Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after the latter guided Rohit Sharm and Co. to ICC T20 World Cup glory in the Caribbean. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (R) greets ex-Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

Dravid-coached Team India outclassed South Africa in the World Cup final to end their long-standing trophy drought in ICC events. Former head coach Dravid earlier confirmed that the T20 World Cup would be his last assignment. Gambhir was the front-runner to replace Dravid, whose tenure ended with India winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years.

Gambhir played a key role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. The 42-year-old left-hander was also the leading run-getter for Team India when MS Dhoni and Co. lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. With Gambhir's first assignment as head coach set to be Sri Lanka's tour of India later this month, Dravid's successor has reportedly identified his assistant coach for his second innings.

Abhishek Nayar to joining Gambhir at Team India

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, Abhishek Nayar of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is expected to join Gambhir at Team India. Gambhir guided KKR to their third title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor joined KKR's coaching setup last season. Gambhir mentored KKR in the 2024 season, while Abhishek served the IPL giants as an assistant coach.

T Dilip could be retained

Former India all-rounder Nayar played three 50-over games for the Asian giants in 2009. Nayar shares a good camaraderie with India skipper Rohit. The report suggested that Gambhir can also take up the batting coach role, with Nayar as Team India's assistant coach. The report added that T Dilip could be retained as India's fielding coach during the Gambhir era. Lakshmipathy Balaji and Vinay Kumar are top contenders for the role of bowling coach. Balaji and Vinay have worked with Gambhir at KKR.