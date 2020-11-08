e-paper
Gautam Gambhir tests negative after Covid-19 case detected at home

Gautam Gambhir tests negative after Covid-19 case detected at home

IPL 2020: “Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe,” Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 15:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir
File image of Gautam Gambhir(Getty Images)
         

Two days after a member at his home had tested positive for Covid-19, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir informed his results have come and that he has tested is negative for the virus. Gambhir made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday and urged people to follow safety measures.

Also Read | Covid-19 case detected at Gautam Gambhir’s house, former cricketer self-isolates himself

“Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe,” he tweeted.

 

On Friday, Gambhir had informed that he’s had to self-isolate after a member of his house tested positive for Covid-19. “Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!,” Gambhir had tweeted on Friday.

Also Read | IPL 2020: ‘There are a lot of problems,’ Gautam Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’

“Ok, you can defend as much as you want. You can keep saying ‘You know what, we qualified for the playoffs, we deserve to qualify for the playoffs. Absolutely not. RCB actually never deserved to qualify for the playoffs,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

“If you see the last 4-5 games, and even that one Super Over actually against Mumbai Indians. They were very fortunate that Navdeep Saini bowled that last over brilliantly. Otherwise they didn’t have a great season, from the batting point of view and the bowling point of view.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

