Covid-19 case detected at Gautam Gambhir’s house, former cricketer self-isolates himself

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:31 IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has informed that he’s had to self-isolate after a member of his house tested positive for Covid-19. Gambhir made the announcement on Twitter and urged everyone to follow the necessary guidelines to remain safe.

“Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!,” Gambhir tweeted on Friday.

Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2020

Gambhir, who retired from professional cricket in 2018, has been chipping in with insights in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. Gambhir, a the two-time IPL winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders – in 2012 and 2014 – weighed in on India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and his struggles, suggesting that the 21-year-old needs to improve and find a way out of the slump he currently finds himself in.

Pant has played 12 matches this season in which he’s scored 285 runs at an average of 28.50. He’s gotten off to starts on several occasions but hasn’t been able to transform them into a substation knock with a highest score of 38 this IPL. In Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium, Pant endured another failure getting out for 3.

“First of all, you have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni. That is one thing which media needs to stop doing it. The more media talks about it, the more Rishabh Pant starts thinking on those chances. He can never be MS Dhoni. He has to be Rishabh Pant,” Gambhir said.

“MS Dhoni probably had so much of range when he came on to international sixes. With Rishabh Pant, only because he could hit those big sixes and stuff, people started comparing him with someone like MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant has a lot to improve, especially from the keeping point of views and from the batting point of view as well.”