Gautam Gambhir to be sacked as Test coach and replaced by VVS Laxman if results go haywire in Australia: Report

Gautam Gambhir's coaching stint with Team India has gotten off to the worst possible start. Rohit Sharma's team first lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka after a gap of 27 years, and then the side faced a Test series whitewash against New Zealand at home. This embarrassing series loss against the Kiwis at home marked India's first series whitewash on home soil. Everyone expected Gautam Gambhir to have a successful stint with Team India, however, the reality looks grim right now, and now the former India opening batter is under severe pressure for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Amid all this, a recent news report claimed that Gambhir is facing a make-or-break scenario. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and assistant coach Ryan Neil ten Doeschate. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) /(AFP)

A Dainik Jagran report claimed that Gambhir could be removed as the Test coach if Team India fails to do well in Australia. If India don't get the results Down Under, then the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could ask the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, VVS Laxman, to take up the Test coaching job.

Gambhir would be asked to coach the white-ball teams. If BCCI decides to have different coaches for different formats, this would be the first time that India would opt for split coaching.

Hindustan Times, however, could not 'independently verify this report'.

It is not known whether Gambhir would accept such a change. It will eventually all boil down to how Rohit and company perform Down Under. It is important to mention that India need to win series against Australia by 4-0 or 5-0 margin, to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India needs to win at least two matches Down Under to have any chance of making it to the summit clash, which will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London next year. However, two wins don't guarantee India anything, and then the side would be dependent on other results going their way.

BCCI holds a six-hour-long meeting with Gambhir and Rohit Sharma

On Friday, the BCCI held a six-hour long meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma, regarding the 0-3 Test series loss against New Zealand at home.

It is being reported that there are a certain disagreements between Gambhir and the Indian think-tank, regarding certain decisions. It has also come to light that the head coach and other senior members of the team were not on the same page when it came to turning tracks being used for the series against New Zealand.

Gautam Gambhir has already witnessed two series losses under his watch, and the loss against Australia could prove to be a final nail in the coffin.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is slated to begin on November 22 in Perth. The remaining Tests will be played at Adelaide (pink ball Test), Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Ahead of the marquee series, the management has also cancelled its practice match in Perth. Rather than playing against India A at the WACA, the team management has opted to go for match simulation at the centre wicket.