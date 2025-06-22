Gautam Gambhir told to 'have chat with Shubman Gill' as Gavaskar fumes at India's howlers: No medal will be given

Although India are very well in the contest and could even secure a first-innings lead in Leeds, the visitors were only brilliant in patches. After a top-order show, where three batters scored a century, the remainder of the line-up suffered a collapse on Day 2 for just 40-odd runs. In the following innings, it was merely a one-man show, with Jasprit Bumrah dictating the terms for India amid shoddy bowling and fielding howlers. Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with India's fielding errors

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, on Saturday, was left fuming at the end of Day 2 at the Headingley as he criticised India's fielding. The visitors dropped as many as three catches during the day, where Ollie Pope scored a century to lead the charge for England single-handedly.

Gavaskar reckoned that India's tradition of giving out fielding medals, started by coach T Dilip, is unlikely to happen after the performance on Day 2.

"I don't think there will be any medal given. T Dilip gives those after a match. This is what was really very, very disappointing. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good fielder but he hasn't been able to hold on to anything this time," he said on commentary.

Jaiswal dropped two of those catches - one of Ben Duckett in the fifth over and the other of Pope. All three chances were off deliveries from Bumrah.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron reckoned head coach Gautam Gambhir should have a word with captain Shubman Gill and urge him to change his fielding position from mid-on/off to the slip region.

"Dropped chances, in the end, they cost you games. Jaiswal dropped one before Jaddu, it would have been a sharp catch, but you have to back him to take those chances. Cam Green, for Australia, takes these without a fuss. I would say Jaiswal can be up there, but he has dropped two now. One of those days where it does not go for you," Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Shubman Gill has been standing at mid on and mid off, one of the better slip fielders in India. I would back Shubman to be in the slips and take these catches, especially in England. Maybe Gambhir will have a chat with him, and be like, 'You can speak to the bowler in between overs and stuff like that, but we need you in the slips'," he added.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also had his say on the wasted opportunities on Day 2, which included Harry Brook's escape after he was dismissed by Bumrah of a no ball.

"Those dropped catches and the no-ball were definitely disappointing. Usually, we're sharper in the field. But as a support staff and team, we take it as one of those unfortunate days — not the norm. Overall, we bowled well barring a few loose patches. There was something in the wicket, and we tried to make the most of it," Kotak said in the post-match press conference.