Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag praise IAF after strikes at terror camps across LoC

Former Indian cricket team stars Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were all praise for the Indian Air Force (IAF) after they carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

“JAI HIND, IAF,” Gambhir posted on Twitter while his one time opening partner Sehwag wrote - “The boys have played really well. #SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge #airstrike.”

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The targets included the control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad which carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.

“Our army has demonstrated extreme bravery”, said Union Minister Prakash Javdekar in the first comment by a senior government functionary on the cross-border strike.

“The entire country is standing with the armed forces, he said, around the same time Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers and advisors for a review at a top security meet.

