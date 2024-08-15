Gautam Gambhir's 'wish we have Morne Morkel' remark gets undivided attention after India appoint new bowling coach

Morne Morkel, the ex-South Africa pacer, was named India's new bowling coach on Wednesday. The former Proteas pacer will assist Gautam Gambhir, who took over as the team's head coach last month. Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid after Team India's glorious campaign in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. India ended its long wait for an ICC trophy by defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel during their stint with Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL. (BCCI)(HT_PRINT)

After Gambhir roped in Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, Morkel is the third high-profile name to have teamed up with the ex-India opener at the Indian camp. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the appointment of Gambhir's preferred support staff today. With Gambhir and Morkel reunited at Team India, an old video of the former Indian batter has garnered the attention of netizens on social media.

ALSO READ: Morne Morkel’s coaching CV: Records and achievements of new India bowling coach as SA icon joins Gautam Gambhir's staff

Gambhir's 'wish we have Morkel' take gets undivided attention

In conversation with Gaurav Kapur, the two-time World Cup-winning cricketer can be seen reserving special praise for Morkel. "That's why I got him, honestly that's why we got him in the KKR as well. I thought he was the toughest bowler I have faced. Isko apni side lelo. Jab wo Delhi ke liye khel raha tha every time I would face him, I would come back and say yar I wish we have Morne Morkel," Gambhir mentioned.

Did you know?

Gambhir and Morkel previously worked together at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo was also part of the coaching staff for the Durban Super Giants in the SA20. According to multiple reports, Gambhir recommended Morkel's name after becoming the new head coach of the Asian giants.

Morkel replaces Mhambrey

Morkel pipped Lakshmipathy Balaji and R Vinay Kumar to replace Paras Mhambrey as India's bowling coach. With a total of 544 international wickets, Morkel has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa. Gambhir's support staff also includes assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate. The former Proteas pacer will arrive at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy next month.