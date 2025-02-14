Gautam Gambhir's personal assistant shunted after BCCI guidelines, staying at different hotel away from team: Report

If there were any doubts about BCCI's intentions regarding the 10-point diktat, drafted to "promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment," they were erased after the board sent an official document to all the players and support staff members, making it mandatory for everyone to abide by it in the Champions Trophy. One of the biggest examples of how serious the BCCI is about the guidelines can be gauged by the accommodation arrangements of personal staff. India head coach Gautam Gambhir's personal assistant, who reportedly drew the ire of BCCI officials for shadowing the former India opener during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, has quietly been asked not to stay at the same hotel as the players. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) speaks with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session(AFP)

"The personal secretary of a member of the coaching staff, who was regularly seen staying at the team hotel, now stays at a different facility even though he has been seen at every venue during the England home series," said a PTI report. The report did not mention Gambhir's name, but none of the Indian coaching staff members have personal assistants travelling with the team other than the head coach. Besides, the presence of Gambhir's PA in every important team gathering miffed the BCCI officials in Australia.

"Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can't even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide?" an irritated BCCI official had told PTI.

The official further questioned the individual's presence in the breakfast area designated only for the players and the support staff.

"How did he have breakfast in the cordoned-off area of a five-star facility that is just earmarked for the team members?" he had asked.

Things changed swiftly during the home series against England. Gambhir's PA was present at the venue of India's matches, but he kept a distance from the players and the official gatherings and is now staying at a different hotel, a direct impact of BCCI's diktat.

No families with players in Champions Trophy

After the biggest stars of Indian cricket - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul - made themselves available for Ranji Trophy matches following strict instructions from the BCCI, the board has now reminded the players about guidelines for travelling overseas.

While some of the pointers were already implemented during the home series against England, the entirety of the guidelines will come into full effect from the Champions Trophy as it will be India's first away tour since BCCI came up with the diktat.

The most notable change will be seen in the travel partners of the players. During the last few away tours, including the ICC events, family members of accompanied many of the top cricketers but that won't be the case now.

Given that the the duration of the tour is just over three weeks even if the final on March 9 is taken into consideration, the BCCI will not allow families to accompany the players. As per the new policy, families can be with players for a maximum of two weeks during a tour which is of 45 days or more.

No exceptions will be made for any player. However, the board is still deliberating whether to allow players to take their families at their own expense.

Restrictions have also been imposed on personal staff (managers, agents, chefs), who were accompanying the team and the coaching group earlier.

It is understood that the BCCI is trying to get a few chefs on board to meet the special dietary requirements of certain players.