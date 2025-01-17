BCCI’s 10-point plan to get Indian cricket back on track

Mumbai: Following the recent review meeting with the team management after the defeat in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared a policy document, accessed by HT, which contains a list of 10 diktats for the Indian cricket team in an effort to ‘promote discipline, unity and a positive environment’.

The tour Down Under, which saw India squander away a lead to lose 1-3, was also marred by off-field controversies as stories of team discontent made headlines. Certain players would travel between venues with their family on their own, the younger players were known to have their share of off-field fun and as per one team official, ‘team discipline became a casualty’.

While it remains to be seen how the team re-gathers and re-strategises with the all-important Champions Trophy round the corner, the board wants players to adhere to the rules listed below in future international engagements. Any non-compliance as per the policy document can lead to ‘disciplinary action’. Even IPL participation could be at risk.

1. Domestic participation compulsory: Participation in domestic matches has been made mandatory to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. Notably, Rishabh Pant, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill have all lined up to play the next round of Ranji trophy action.

“This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process,” the policy states.

2. Players Traveling Separately with Families: All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee.

3. Excess Baggage Limit: Players are required to adhere to the specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player.

4. Restriction on Individual Staff on Tour/Series: Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. – this has to be done away with.

5. Sending Bags Separately to the Centre of Excellence: Players must coordinate with team management regarding equipment and personal items being sent to the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player’s responsibility.

6. Leaving Practice Sessions Early: All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue.

7. Personal Shoots During Series/Tour: Players are not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour.

8. Family Travel Policy: For overseas tours over 45 days duration, partners and children can join for up to a two-week period. This policy has been in place in the past and has now been reinforced. The policy states that BCCI would only bear accommodation costs for the sanctioned period. The policy was first relaxed when Virat Kohli was the captain when the families were allowed after the first ten days and could stay for the remaining duration of a long tour. Later, during Covid, families were allowed to be with the players throughout.

9. Participation in BCCI’s Official Shoots and Functions: Players are required to be available for BCCI’s official shoots, promotional activities, and functions, engagements essential for maintaining BCCI’s commitments to stakeholders.

10. Players Returning Home if Matches End Early: Players will be required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. “This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics,” the policy states. Notably, spinner R Ashwin left the tour mid-way and announced his retirement after the third Test match.

“This policy aims to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and discipline within Team India. By fostering unity and ensuring operational efficiency, we can create an environment where players thrive and perform to their fullest potential.” the policy document states.

Clearly, the Indian cricket board believes the fault lines are outside the field. Time will tell if these strictures will be enough to turn the fortunes of the team around.