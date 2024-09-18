Gautam Gambhir's unexpected 'altercation' remark gets Virat Kohli to break character during this once-in-a-lifetime chat

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Sitting together and interviewing each other. Who would have thought? About a year ago, all kind of rumours regarding the two were swirling around in the media. Last May, Kohli and Gambhir had gotten into an ugly spat during the IPL and just a few months later, the former India opener had apparently flipped the crowd when a section of the public bombarded him with 'Kohli-Kohli' chants during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. Gautam Gambhir (L) and Virat Kohli in a candid chat. Who would have thought?(BCCI Screengrab)

Cut to today, just over 365 days later, Kohli and Gambhir are vibing like best buds. Once having a history filled with animosity and tension, VK and GG are now revelling in this newly-discovered bond of a coach and player. Having played together as teammates for Delhi and Team India, eventually winning the World Cup together in 2011, Gambhir and Kohli, after all these year, share a new common goal: Taking Indian cricket to greater heights.

Which is why ahead of the two Test series between India and Bangladesh starting Thursday, the BCCI arranged a sit-down chat between Gambhir and Kohli. The entire video is yet to be released, but such is the aura of the two guys featuring in this interview is that a 100-second teaser was enough to break the internet. From talking about intent to ending all the masala and spice once and for all, the amazing camaraderie between the two shone through.

Also Read: Virat Kohli ends social media silence with cryptic one-word posts, fans wonder 'Is everything alright?'

The one trait that binds Gambhir and Kohli together more than anything else – besides their desire to perform for the country – is aggression. Both have a history of having run-ins with opposition, so it was obvious to keep them away from each other for too long. But with bygones being bygones, Gambhir and Kohli now share a fresh perspective, especially on 'altercations'. Confused? Check out the following conversation between the two.

Virat Kohli: When you are batting and you have a bit of a chat with the opposition, did you ever feel like this might carry on to you going out of the zone and potentially getting out, or it put you in a more motivated state?

Gautam Gambhir: You have had more altercations than I have. I think you can answer that question, better than I can.

Virat Kohli (laughing): Main to yeh dhund raha hun ki koi meri baat se agree kar jaaye. Ye nahi bol raha ki galat hai. Koi to bole 'haan, yahi hota hai' (I am only looking for someone who agrees with what I have to say. Not saying that it is wrong. At least someone should say, 'yes this is what happens').

How things have transformed between Kohli and Gambhir

After last year's IPL bust-up, the world was preparing for Kohli vs Gambhir Round 3 when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosted Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year. But contrary to what was expected, Kohli and Gambhir buried the hatchet and hugged it out. From that moment onward, a fresh chapter in the relationship of Kohli and Gambhir was unveiled, full of smiles, laughter and endless chatter. From not seeing eye to eye and avoiding each other, there is not a single moment when Kohli and Gambhir are around each other and not laughing. Even on Tuesday, visuals of the two, Rohit Sharma and BCCI's chairman of selectors surfaced, exuding nothing but a jovial vibe.