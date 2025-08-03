Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 runs way bigger than his 54-year-old record: 'I was the team's baby. He's the captain'

India captain Shubman Gill failed to breach Sunil Gavaskar's 54-year-old record of scoring the most runs in a single Test series. The right-handed batter was well within sight of going past the 774-run tally to break the long-standing record. However, he failed to do so after being dismissed by Gus Atkinson for 11 runs off 9 balls in the second innings of the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, London. As a result, the 25-year-old finished with a haul of 754 runs, falling 20 runs short of Gavaskar's record. Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. (PTI)

After the close of play on Day 3 of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Sunil Gavaskar presented Gill with a signed cap and shirt as he applauded the India Test captain for having a marvellous time with the bat in hand in his debut series as skipper.

Sunil Gavaskar had scored 774 runs in the 1971 Test series against the West Indies. Several Indian stars have come close to breaking this record; however, it has always been a case of so close yet so far.

Speaking on the Sony Sports Network, Sunil Gavaskar stated that Gill's achievement is way bigger than his, as the haul of 754 runs came with him having the additional responsibility of being the captain.

“Well, yes, in anticipation of him going past my record, I had gotten something for him. This is all in God's hands. But 754 runs, it's fantastic. The difference is that 754 runs have come with him having the additional responsibility of being the captain,” said Gavaskar while speaking to Sanjana Ganesan and Cheteshwar Pujara.

“Mine, I was the baby of the team, it wouldn't have mattered. If I failed, nobody would have given a hoot. As the captain, to score 754 runs. More than 750 runs, where he is making the difference to his side's fortunes. Don't go by those 20 runs, just see what those 754 runs have done for Indian cricket,” he added.

Gill's fantastic run in England

Shubman Gill had a fantastic time with the bat in hand in the five-match series against England. The right-handed batter started the series off with a bang as he smashed a ton in the Headingley Test.

He then scored centuries in both innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, helping India beat England by 336 runs. The Lord's Test turned out to be forgettable for the Indian captain; however, he bounced back strongly, registering a century in the second innings of the Manchester Test.

Speaking of the fifth and final Test, India are in the driver's seat against England, heading into the fourth day. The visitors need eight wickets for the win, considering Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Test.

On the other hand, England need 324 more runs for the win. At stumps on Day 3, the hosts' score read 50/1 with Zak Crawley falling on the eventual final delivery of the day.